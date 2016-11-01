Comedy Night at Bass Lake Saturday

If you’re looking for a few good laughs, The Pines Resort is hosting Comedy Night at Bass Lake, 7 p.m., this Saturday (Nov. 5) featuring Ryan Dalton, Stephen Furey and Jason Webb.
Master of ceremonies for the show is Torio Van Grol who performs regularly at two of San Francisco’s premier comedy spots - every Wednesday at The Tabernacle, and every Thursday at The Mission Position. In 2016, he was listed as one of the Bay Area’s best stand-up comedians by SFist. He won the title “Best Joke of 2015” by the award-winning SF blog Courting Comedy.
Torio has performed at SF Sketchfest for the past two years, as well as many other comedy festivals including the 10,000 Laughs Festival and the Santa Cruz Fringe Festival.
☆ Ryan Dalton: Dalton’s comedy has led him to regular appearances in the country’s best comedy clubs. He is a regular on the nationally syndicated “Bob and Tom Radio Show” and his first comedy album “You Were Funny Too,” is on rotation on Sirius XM’s “RawDog” comedy channel. Ryan made his television debut on the third season of Comedy Central’s “Live At Gotham.”
In 2011, Dalton made his first USO tour of Qatar and Afghanistan. He also wrote for Comedy Central’s “Roast of Charlie Sheen,” took the grand prize at the 2011 World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas and finished as a finalist in the 2011 Boston Comedy Festival.
This year, he finished as a finalist in the 2012 Laughing Skull Festival and was chosen to participate in the 2012 Great American Comedy Festival. Dalton also performed in the “New Faces / Unrepped” showcase at the 2012 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.
Most recently, he made his television acting debut on TBS’s “Sullivan and Son.”
☆ Stephen Furey: He continues to amass followers and fans on a daily basis, thanks to his ceaselessly inventive comedy and cult-hit podcast (with co-host Emma Haney) Belligerently Uninformed.
You have to keep up with Furey as he shifts gears from absurd childhood memories to personifying animals at the zoo to hanging out in McDonald’s ball pits to build up germ immunity. Working nearly every comedy club in Northern California, Furey is proving to be one of the Bay Area’s fastest rising talents.
Performing at clubs and casinos all over the country, he has opened for acts such as Bobby Slayton, Kyle Kinane and Tom Rhodes. He won second place in the 2014 and 2015 Sacramento Comedy Competition, which featured more than 75 comics from all over the country.
☆ Jason Webb: A southern preacher’s son with a dark twist. He has been entertaining audiences all over the southeast with his unique brand of adorably hateful insights.
He expertly mixes high and low energy to bring the audience to a comfortable place to talk about uncomfortable subjects.
Details: Tickets for the show (18+ only) cost $15 at the door or $10 in advance at basslakecomedynightnov.5eventbrite.com. (800) 350-7463.
The Pines Resort
Comments