News Briefs for week of October 27

Daylight Savings Time
Remember to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Veterans Day Run
Raymond Knowles School will hold a 5k and 1 mile Veterans Day Run, 9 a.m., Nov. 11. Cost is $10 for ages 5-13 and $20 for those 14 and up. The registration fees increase to $15 and $25 respectively, after Nov. 4. Late registration accepted through Nov. 9.
All proceeds benefit the Fisher House Foundation, which provides comfort homes where families of military and veterans can stay at no cost while a loved one receives treatment.
To register, or pay by cash or check, call Raymond Knowles School, (559) 689-3336.
Grand opening
After opening in May, the Oakhurst Deli Delicious will hold a grand opening ceremony, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oct. 28.
A new television is up for grabs through a grand prize raffle, alongside the unveiling of a new “sandwich bear” created by local artists Giovanni and Laura Dalpoggetto. Deli Delicious has also partnered with the Manna House, so a free drink will be given with any sandwich purchase for those who donate a can of food.
Free pizza
The next Keep our Mountains Beautiful meeting will be held 6 p.m., Oct. 27, at Round Table Pizza. All KOMB members, supporters, contributors, and volunteers, past and present, will be treated to free pizza and non-alcoholic beverages.
Details: Sandee Scott, (559) 760-1058.
Angels and Heroes
The 20th annual Angels and Heroes Amongst Us luncheon will be held at noon, Nov. 6, at Evergreen Conference Center in Oakhurst. Although there is no charge for the luncheon, organizers ask that all attendees bring a new or like-new teddy bear or plush animal to the event to be used for the club’s gifting program.
Details: Toni Lagunoff, (559) 683-3600.
Unemployment rate drops
Madera County’s unemployment rate decreased a half percent from August to September, falling from 8.2% to 7.7% or 4,900 unemployed people, according to the latest data from the California Employment Development Department.
In September last year, the county’s unemployment rate was 8.3%. Data shows 58,000 people were employed in Madera County through September this year.
Statewide, California’s jobless rate was 5.3%, and nationally, it was 4.8%.
Drop off ballots Nov. 5
Madera County’s Elections Division will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 for voters to get a ballot or drop off their mailed ballot.
In Eastern Madera County, ballots can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office substation in Oakhurst, also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
For more information, visit www.votemadera.com or call the Elections Division at (559) 675-7720.
Chowchilla Stampede Royalty Contest
The Chowchilla Western Stampede is seeking contestants for the 2016 Royalty Contest - open to all young ladies ages five to 21 years of age who will compete in one of four age groups.
Contest orientation and sign-ups will take place at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Chowchilla Pheasant Run Golf Club.
Details: Amanda Martin, (559) 665-3056, Tommy Martin, (209) 756-3056.
Camarena expands
Construction is underway on an expansion to Camarena Health in Oakhurst, inside a building adjacent to its current location in the Oakhurst Shopping Center. Plans are to begin dental services early next year.
