Chris Sorensen will be the featured artist at the Timberline Art Gallery for the month of November. Sorensen is an award- winning sculptor who is known worldwide for his art. His art with clay, wood and bronze are displayed in homes and offices, but he is best known for his award winning metal sculptures.
Sierra Art Trails established a Public Art Fund in 2008 that financed the 16-foot-tall Kinetic, a red, blue and yellow metal sculpture which stands at the entrance to Gallery Row on Highway 41.
Sorensen is also known for his support of all the arts. He is the creator of the “Flame,” a welded steel sculpture that he donated to Sierra Art Trails, which is passed on each year as a symbol of commitment and dedication to supporting the arts in the Mountain Area.
He has been a dedicated member of Timberline for many years, and this November the Metal Art Exhibit is a tribute to his continued support of Timberline Gallery, Gallery Row and Sierra Art Trails.
There will be several other area metal artists joining him in exhibiting a variety of metal art. One is Jacqueline Kurtt, who has her fiber art hangings regularly in the gallery.
“Weaving is something I have been doing for over 50 years. And of course, it usually involves yarn and string,” Kurtt said.
She decided to challenge herself, weaving with wire especially for this exhibit. She had to find someone to weld a special metal loom and then she shopped at several locations for different colors and density of wire. Working with a collection of brass, copper, aluminum and steel, this piece is named “California Sun Down.” She said it was really an enjoyable challenge, even though she needed several Band-Aids.
Oakhurst Gallery Row hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., located at 40982 Highway 41.
Details: (559) 683-3345.
