News - week of October 20

Democratic Club
The Oakhurst Democratic Club will meet Nov. 5 at Denny’s in Oakhurst. The guest speaker is Madera County District Attorney David Linn, who will talk on “Holiday Hazards - Scouting out Seasonal Scams, Schemes and Scoundrels in Madera County.”
Senior Deputy District Attorney John Baker, who specializes in gangs, domestic violence, elder abuse, homicide and other serious felony cases, will also attend.
Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 9:30.
Details: (559) 641-6617.
Holiday Boutique
Ladies of the Lakes Women’s Club will hold “Home for the Holidays,” 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 5, at the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse. Come shop from a variety of vendors, artists and crafters, and enjoy food from Connie’s Famous Hot Dog Booth, the LOL Holiday Bake Sale. The Blue Heron Restaurant will serve lunch the day of the boutique. A raffle will also be held.
Details: Jean Cosby, JJonrevis@gmail.com.
May I have this dance?
From 6 - 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, the Coarsegold Community Center will host a Mountain Area Father/Daughter and Mother/Son Dance.
The cost is $20 per couple, which includes admission, a craft, snacks, and a raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets are four for $1. For dads, wrist corsages will be available for their daughters at only $5.
Details: (559) 760-1806, or email jeffandcamille@sti.net.
Free health coach training
Members of the public are invited to a 4-day series of training that will cover the basic concepts of diabetes and hypertension management, through the Madera County Public Health Department.
The training begins Wednesday, Nov. 2, followed by sessions Nov. 9, 16, and 30. Training will include communication skills to educate and support patients with diabetes and hypertension, the nuances of disease complications, nutrition, physical activity, and behavior modification, and how to navigate the health care system.
The last day to register is Oct. 28.
Details: for registration forms and other info, call Eliana Oropeza at (559) 675-7893, or email eliana.oropeza@co.madera.ca.gov.
Guild Boutique
Our Lady of the Sierra Women’s Guild will hold a boutique 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Nov. 12, in the parish hall (40180 Indian Springs in Oakhurst). Many vendors will be present with crafts. There will also be a cookie walk, door prizes, complimentary refreshments while browsing, and a soup and salad luncheon (at $5) served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Book Sale
The Friends of the Library will hold a $3 a bag book sale from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nov. 5, in the community room. Proceeds benefit the Oakhurst library.
Details: (559) 683-7552, or oakhurstfobl.com.
Trunk or Treat
The Oakhurst College Campus and the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., Oct. 31, at the college campus. All area children and families are welcome to attend this free event.
Prizes will be awarded in the following categories in a number of contests, and you must be present to win. Judging for the costume contest will begin at 5:45 p.m. Pumpkins will be judged at 6:30 p.m. and should be carved prior to entering the contest. Best Trunk prizes will be awarded at 6:45 p.m.
Trunkers are welcome to come in costume and decorate their vehicles. They should be prepared to provide candy to approximately 300 children.
To sign up to be a “trunker,” (559) 683-3940.
Howl-o-ween
The Fresno Bee is sponsoring a Howl-o-ween costume contest for pets. Submit a photo of your pet in their Halloween costume, and then get all your friends to vote for your pet until Oct. 31. The pet with the most votes will win a $75 VISA gift card.
Spooktacular paddle palooza
Bass Lake Water Sports invites the community to enjoy a Spooktacular Paddle Palooza beginning at 9 a.m., Oct. 29. During the day, there will be Halloween fun for the whole family, with kayak races, costume contests, a haunted house, music, games, food and more. All proceeds from the event will go to the American Cancer Society.
To register, visit relayforlife.org/paddlepaloozaca.
Comments