New to Oakhurst library shelves

The latest additions to the Oakhurst Branch Library include:
Fiction
☆ Magic by Danielle Steel. It starts on a summer evening, with the kind of magic found only in Paris. Once a year in the City of Light, a lavish dinner takes place. Selected by secret invitation, the guests arrive dressed in white. Amid this wondrous white dinner, a group of close friends stand at the cusp of change and temptation.
☆ The Games by James Patterson. To ensure that the Olympic games go off without a hitch, the organizers turn to Jack Morgan, the unflappable head of the renowned international security and consulting firm Private. But when prominent clients disappear, and bodies mysteriously litter the streets, Jack is drawn deep into the heart of a ruthless underworld.
☆ Revenge in a Cold River by Anne Perry. Master of mystery and historical intrigue Anne Perry once again transports readers to the banks of the Thames in Victorian London for her thrilling new William Monk novel. In this book, Monk faces his darkest hour ever as he spars with a quarry hell-bent on vengeance.
Non-fiction
☆ Fresh Food from Small Spaces by R.J. Ruppenthal. Books on container gardening have been wildly popular, but until now, there has been no comprehensive “how-to” guide for growing fresh food in the absence of open land. Fresh Food from Small Spaces fills the gap as a practical, comprehensive, and downright fun guide to growing food in small spaces.
☆ A Merry Christmas with Kim Schaefer: 27 Festive Projects to Deck Your Home: Quilts, Tree Skirts, Wreaths, & More. From tree skirts to table toppers, decorate your entire home with Christmas cheer! Featuring 27 Christmas-themed quilting projects, this book by best-selling author Kim Schaefer includes cheerful coasters, pretty place mats, gorgeous gift tags, along with joyful mini-quilts and little gifts.
DVDs
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Parts 1 and 2. The Hunger Games saga continues. In Part 1, Katniss faces a decision that could sway the fate of a nation. In the wake of the Quarter Quell, the Hunger Games have been changed forever, and her courage inspires a nation. In Part 2, we see the conclusion of the series. Katniss stakes her claim as leader of District 13, and commands the revolution against the brutal dictatorship of President Snow.
☆ Deadwood, Seasons 1, 2, and 3. This gritty HBO western series, Deadwood, focuses on a wild west town. The series began its story in 1876, two weeks after Custer’s demise at the Little Big Horn, and in the midst of “gold fever” brought about by a major ore strike in the Black Hills of Dakota Territory. Into the wide-open and illegal settlement of Deadwood rode a terrifying variety of hard-bitten men and hard-living women.
Juvenile fiction
☆ Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Jack Thorne, a new play by Jack Thorne, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The story begins with an adult Harry Potter, a husband and father of three school-age children. Harry’s youngest son Albus struggles with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted, as past and present fuse ominously.
☆ Imagination According to Humphrey (Humphrey Series #11) by Betty Birney. Imaginations run wild in Mrs. Brisbane’s class, but Humphrey is stumped. His friends are writing about where they would go if they could fly, but Humphrey does not share their enthusiasm. Because of his enhanced imagination, he is happy right where he is in Room 26.
Picture book
☆ The Pirate of Kindergarten by George Lyon. Ginny has double vision and it makes kindergarten kind of hard. Ginny sees double chairs at reading circle and double words in her books. The solution to her problem is wondrously simple: an eye patch. With the help of her pirate patch, Ginny can read, run, and even snip her scissors with double the speed.
Juvenile non-fiction
☆ Lego Star Wars in 100 Scenes by Dorling Kindersley Publishing Staff. This fun LEGO Star Wars book retells all six Star Wars films in 100 iconic scenes using LEGO Star Wars sets and mini figures. Relive the amazing Star Wars adventure in brick form with this humorous retelling of the LEGO Star Wars complete saga.
Juvenile DVD
☆ Paddington. Beloved bear Paddington gets the big-screen treatment in this family film. As the story opens, Peruvian bear Paddington makes his way to the big city, where he quickly gets lost until being taken in by the benevolent Brown family. Meanwhile, a scheming museum taxidermist embarks on a personal mission to get him stuffed and mounted.
The Oakhurst Library is located at 49044 Civic Circle Drive, Oakhurst, is open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday; closed Sundays.
Comments