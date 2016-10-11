News Briefs for week of October 13

Marines Birthday
The 241st Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps will be celebrated with a dinner starting at 5 p.m., Nov. 10, at the Evergreen Conference Center of Oakhurst.
A ceremonial cake cutting will be held at 6 p.m. followed by dinner festivities. Selections include beef filets or salmon, with vegetarian options available.
The dinner costs $35 per person, due by Oct. 26. Dress is expected to be semi-formal or in military uniform.
Details: Ralph Capone, (559) 642-6033, (559) 676-7767, email cap_1@sti.net.
Halloween party
The Coarsegold Community Center will hold a Halloween party for children of all ages, 3-7 p.m., Oct. 29. There will be games, food, a costume contest, cupcake walk and much more. Admission: one bag of candy per family.
Details: (559) 683-7953.
Flu shot clinic
Madera County Public Health Department will hold a drive-through flu shot clinic, 10-11 a.m., Oct. 14, at the North Fork Post Office.
Details: (559) 675-7893, or (800) 427-6827.
Wassama Gathering Days
The 30th Annual Gathering Days will be held Oct. 15, at Wassama Roundhouse Historic Park, off Road 628. Gates open at 9 a.m.,. craft booths at 11, with activities beginning at noon when Native American dance and arts and crafts, and cultural demonstrations take place. A raffle with prizes will also be held. The event closes with a dinner at 4 p.m.
Details: (209) 742-7625.
Winter schedule
The Mariposa County Master Gardener Helpline, which answers questions on planting and soil, and other home gardening questions, will shift to winter hours, Nov. 1, when the office will be open 2-5 p.m., Thursdays only.
To leave a message any time: (209) 966-7078, or helpline at mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu.
Oktoberfest
The Oakhurst and Gilroy Elks will hold Oktoberfest at the Elks, Oct. 22. Bar opens at 4 p.m., with dinner at 6. Come and enjoy German food, fun and laughter. Cost is $20 for adults, children 9-12 years $10, and those under 8, free.
Reservations by Oct. 20, (559) 683-2717.
Job Fair
The Workforce Development Board of Madera County and the City of Madera Parks and Community Services will hold a job fair, 9 a.m. - noon, Oct. 20, at the Pan American Community Center in Madera.
VIP admission is 9-10 a.m. (call 662-4500 to see if you qualify as a VIP). Attendees can network with area employers and learn of resources and services related to employment and training.
The event is free, and attendees should dress professionally and come prepared to complete job applications, bring copies of resumes, and register in CalJOBS at www.caljobs.ca.gov.
Details: Maiknue Vang, (559) 662-4503.
Zombie Walk for animals
An annual Zombie Walk through Oakhurst, with proceeds going towards free spay and neutering for pets, will be held 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Participants, dressed in full zombie attire, will start at Cause for Paws Thrift Shop and walk down Highway 41, then through the shopping centers containing Vons and Raley’s stores, and back to the thrift store. Afterward, a party will take place with food and drinks, raffles, music, children’s games, and a best zombie contest, with prizes available.
Entering the walk is $5 per person.
Details: (559) 658-7297.
Art demo
The Yosemite Western Artists will offer an art demonstration by oil painter Dennis Lewis, a graduate of Chouinard Art Institute and professional illustrator and designer since 1971, Oct. 15, at the Gertrude Schoolhouse in Ahwahnee.
Networking begins at 11 a.m., meeting at 11:30, followed by a potluck and the presentation, ending about 1:45 p.m.
Guests welcome. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
Details: Sandee Scott, (559) 760-1058.
Soup & Salad Luncheon
Soroptimist of the Sierras will hold the semi-annual Soup & Salad Luncheon, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oct. 20, at the Oakhurst Community Center. Along with delicious homemade soups and traditional salads, a raffle and door prizes will take place. Tickets at $15 are available through the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce and Soroptimist members.
Details: (559) 683-1661.
Trunk or Treat in North Fork
North Fork businesses are encouraged to remain open Halloween night to pass out candy and to showcase your business. Trunk or Treat in downtown North Fork will take place 5-7 p.m.
Details: Visitor’s Center, (559) 877-2410.
Origami workshop
The Oakhurst Branch Library will host an Origami Christmas card workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22. Instructor Carla Hyatt will show how to design handmade holiday greeting cards, and participants will learn to make an origami Christmas tree, a Santa Claus and a poinsettia to decorate cards.
The workshop is best for adults and children over 10. All supplies will be provided, but a $5 donation is appreciated (not required).
Details: (559) 683-4838, or oakhurstfobl.com.
Education job fair
The Madera County Office of Education, located at 1105 S. Madera Avenue in the City of Madera, will host a job fair from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Participating employers include school districts across the county, with positions open for teachers, clerical staff, assistants, custodians, counselors, and bus drivers.
Details: jobfair@maderacoe.us.
Tea Party meeting
School board candidates in Area 3 of the Bass Lake Joint Union School District, Julie Greenwood and Ron Bucheger, will discus why they should be elected at a Tea Party Action meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 18, at the Best Western Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant.
Barbara Bigelow will also give a short update on the OHV park proposed in O’Neals, and there will be discussion on propositions on the November ballot (so bring your ballots with you).
Details: matp@sti.net, or (559) 642-4921.
Debate watch and election night parties
The Republican Election headquarters (49333 Road 426, Unit D in Oakhurst) will hold a debate watch and election night party, 6 p.m., Oct. 19 and Nov. 8. Bring a potluck dish to share or contribute towards pizza.
RSVP: originalhealth@sti.net, or (559) 760-0880.
Comments