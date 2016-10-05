News Briefs for week of October 6

Fall planting workshop
Oakhurst Garden Club at True Value presents a Fall Planting and Pruning workshop, p.m., Oct. 9, at True Value. Topics include what you need to know on fall pruning, and mulch magic for sowing wildflowers.
Details: (559) 683-7117.
OHV park pushed back
The Madera County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday pushed back a proposed 956-acre off-highway vehicle park to its beginning stages due to environmental concerns over Native American sites. Officials blamed the move on the Federal Highway Administration, which they said did not follow Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, to require review of a project’s effects on historic properties.
It is expected the park will take several years to go through environmental reviews before trails can be designed or other park developments can take place.
China trip 2017
A trip to China, including the Great Wall, a visit to the panda sanctuary, a four day cruise of the Yellow River, and lodging at a five star hotel or its equivalent will take place Oct. 16 - 31, 2017. Father Joel Davadilla, pastor of Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church, will lead the trip.
The lodging, food, airfare round trip from San Francisco is $3,100 (not including the price of a visa application to enter China). A charter bus from Oakhurst to San Francisco and back will be arranged.
Application forms and detailed itinerary can be picked up at the church office.
Details: (559) 642-3452.
Taters and tables
The Mountain Community Women’s Taters and Tables luncheon, raffle, table setting and “bling” contest will be held 10:30 a.m., Nov. 7 at the Oakhurst Community Center. Tickets are $15.
Details/tickets: Marilyn, (559) 642-2766.
Kill-a-Watt EZ meters
A new free tool - the Kill-a-Watt kit - is available for consumers to test household appliances for energy efficiency. Many users are surprised to learn how much energy is being consumed, even when appliances are turned off.
These kits are available at the Madera County Public Library, thanks to coordination with Energy Watch partnerships and a PG&E donation. The kits are available in both English and Spanish and can be checked out from the library for a week.
To check out a kit: Madera County Library, (559) 675-7871, or Patrick.Fitzgerald@co.madera.ca.gov.
Birding field trip
Yosemite Area Audubon will host a birding field trip Oct. 9 to Bass Lake and Nelder Grove. Meet at the Burger King in Oakhurst at 7:30 a.m., and bring a lunch and water.
Details: (559) 760-6327.
Valley Children’s Hospital fundraiser
La Sierra Guild will hold a raffle with prizes to benefit Valley Children’s Hospital. The raffle includes a one night stay with meal at Tenaya Lodge, a train ride on Sugar Pine Railroad, cruise on a 12-passenger boat for five hours from Miller’s Landing, a $100 certificate from Sullivan’s Tire Pros, a $200 certificate from Oakhurst Giftworks, and a $100 dining certificate from DiCicco’s, $100 in gift cards from Yosemite Bank. Tickets are $1 each, and tickets must be purchased by Oct. 10. The drawing takes place Oct. 12, with the winning tickets drawn by a hospital patient. Winners need not be present to win.
Tickets are available at Oakhurst Giftworks, or by calling Patty Privett, (559) 641-2428.
Rewatering California
Working Lands Program Director Wendell Gilgert with the Point Blue Conservation Science will present an overview of the Rangeland Watershed Initiative 7 p.m., Oct. 13, at the Mariposa Methodist Church.
The presentation is hosted by the Yosemite Area Audubon Society, and while free and open to the public, donations to defray program costs are welcome.
Details: (209) 742-5579, or yosemiteaudubon.org.
Sheriff’s Log
