Community Calendar for the week of Oct. 6

BINGO
Coarsegold Community Center Bingo: Mondays: doors open 10 a.m., first game 12 noon; Wednesday evenings doors open 5:30 p.m., first game 6:30 p.m.; 3rd Saturday of the month doors open 10 a.m., first game 12:15 p.m.; bingo and burgers on Saturday. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Joe (559) 683-7953.
Senior Center Bingo: 12 noon Every Thursday and First two Saturdays; 49111 Cinder Lane - behind the Community Center, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 658-2200.
Vision Academy - Senior Center: 12 noon Fourth and Fifth Saturdays; Scholarship fund raiser for Vision Academy of the Arts. 49111 Cinder Lane - behind the Community Center, Oakhurst. Details: Sheila Adams (559) 642-4329.
BUSINESS NETWORKING
MAMA - Mountain Area Merchant Association: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; join other merchants to discuss promoting local area business. Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Colette Goga (559) 683-7977.
Women in Business - sponsored by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce: Noon Second Thursday; networking with business leaders, owners and managers. Call for location and schedule, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7766, oakhurstchamber.com.
CAR CLUBS
Southern High Sierra Corvettes: 6 p.m. social hour, meeting starts at 7 p.m. First Wednesday; southernhighsierracorvettes.com. Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Nolan (559) 877-7766.
CLUBS
North Fork Women’s Club: 10 a.m. First Wednesday; scholarship funding for women. Mill Site meeting room, 57839 Road 225, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-6554.
Sierra Mountain Quilters Association: 6 p.m. First Thursday; Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: sierramountainquilters.org.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Patty Spinelli email : pspinelli4@yahoo.com.
Coarsegold 4-H Meeting: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. second (except July and August) Thursday; refreshments available. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Pat (559) 683-5149.
Oakhurst Democratic Club: 8:30 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; On Oct. 1 our special quest speaker will be Beth Pratt-Bergstrom, California director of the National Wildlife Federation. She will be discussing her career dealing with the dynamic between humans and animals in California and presenting highlights from her new book, “When Mountain Lions Area Neighbors.” Denny’s - 40650 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 641-6617.
DANCING
Gold Dust Dancers - Square & Line Dancing: 6 p.m. Wednesdays; line dancing 6-7 p.m., donation $2 per week. Square dance class at 7 p.m. donation $5 a week. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. golddustdancers.com. Details: (559) 692-2145 or (559) 868-3319.
ETC.
Baha’i’s of the Mountain Area: 7 p.m. Third Wednesday of the month ; discussion on topics: Elimination of Prejudice, Life after Death, Equality of Men and Women. Yosemite Bank community room, Oakhurst. Details: Don Reed (559) 683-7702 or www.bahai.us.
Jazzercise: 5:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday ; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Gerri (559) 641-8570.
Community Meal : 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Whittenburg Hall, lower level. New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. www.newcommunityumc.net. Details: (559) 683-2652.
Writing in the Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Every Monday ; Join us and Write! Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Details: (209) 769-1880.
Low-Cost Vaccinations: 10 a.m. - noon Third Saturday; bring your furry felines and cuddly canines to receive low-cost vaccinations. This is offered the third Saturday of each month through November. Oakhurst Feed & Pet Supply, Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7977..
Join the Adventure with a Former Missionary to China : October 16 - 31, 2017. See China with Father Joel Davadilla ; visit the Great Wall of China in Beijing, a Panda sanctuary, Terra Cota warriors in Xian and a 4 day cruise on the yellow river and much more. 5 Star hotel, food, airfare round trip from San Francisco. All inclusive $3,100 per person (not included price of a visa application to enter China.) Leave from Our Lady of the Sierra Parish, Oakhurst. See the full Itinerary at the church office. Details: (559) 642-3452.
Fire Fighters - YLP - Open House: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, October 8; meet Yosemite Lakes Volunteer Fire Fighters and the Auxiliary. Ask questions and see equipment. Tri-tip, beans, salad and drinks will be offered for sale. Fire station #10 - YLP , Coarsegold. Details: (916) 806-6671.
Fall Craft-N-Art Fair: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, October 22; This one day indoor fair features professionally made-by-hand goods. Coarsegold Community Center, Coarsegold. Details: T. Minter (559) 692-2352, www.myredcarpetevents.com, redcarpetevents@inbox.com.
FOOD BANK
Coarsegold Historic Village: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Second Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 35300 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
North Fork - Grace Community Church: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Fourth Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 56442 Road 200, North Fork. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Our Lady of the Sierra: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Third Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so there may not be enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Raymond Community Church: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. First Tuesday; fresh and perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. Community Church - 325505 Road 600, Raymond. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
FUN & GAMES
Oakhurst Petanque Club: 9 a.m. Saturdays; www.oakhurstpetanque.org. Behind Oakhurst Elementary School on School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free. Details: Tish (559) 683-6540.
Play Bridge: 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays ; United Methodist Church, Whittenburg Hall, 49223 Road 426, Oakhurst. Details: Paul (559) 658-8952.
Oakhurst Fall Festival - sponsored by the Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, October 8 to October 9; Craft beer, wine tastings, live music, car show, children’s activities, art and craft booths selling their wares. Wonderful family fun! Community Park at Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. $2 adults. Details: (559) 683-7766.
Chili Cookoff and Pie and Cake Bake-Off - North Fork Women’s Club: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, October 15; enter your chili, pie and or cake. Entertainment, food and drink. All proceeds benefit scholarships and educational enrichment activities for all age levels. Raffles, Cash prizes for est chili, people’s choice chili and best cake and pie. Applications due Sept 30. Bandit Town, 55420 Road 226, North Fork. $5 for Chili tasting. Details: (559) 877-6554 email: mabrams@netptc.net.
Family Discovery Day : 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15; Activities for all ages. Booths include lineage societies, local museums and historical groups, FamilySearch Genealogy Merit Badge Clinic, creating a family booklet. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint, 49967 Rd. 427 (School Rd.), Oakhurst. Details: Sharon Weaver (559) 679-7693.
FUNDRAISERS
Pancake Breakfast : 7 - 11 a.m. Last Saturday of the month ; All you can eat pancakes and eggs or biscuits and gravy. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. $5. Details: Joe (559) 683-1443.
Spaghetti dinner - Our Lady of the Sierra : 5 - 7 p.m. First Friday; monthly dinner prepared by the Knights of Columbus. All you can eat includes salad, bread, dessert and beverage. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. $7.50 adults, youth 18 and under $4, families $20. Details: (559) 760-7406.
EMC SPCA - Bake Sale: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, October 8 and October 22; all proceeds benefit EMC SPCA. Help get our No Kill Animal Center built. True Value Home Center on Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Sharon (559) 642-6611.
Oktoberfest Bandit Town USA - North Fork Chamber of Commerce: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 8; Live music by “The Executive Rocker Band,” and “Three Shades of Blues” and more. Beer, wine and food for purchase. Sponsorships available. Bandit Town, 55420 Road 226, North Fork. Tickets $10 paypal or at the door. Details: info@north-fork-chamber.com.
YLP Volunteer Firefighters Station 10 - Tri-tip BBQ and Open House: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, October 8; Tour Station 10, engines and other apparatus. Interactive fire safely trailer, kid’s activities and give-a-ways. Vehicle extrication demo and AED defibrillator demo. corner of Long Hollow Drive and Glacier Drive, YLP Coarsegold. Tri-tip BBQ sandwich, beans, salad and drink $10 per person, ($8* pre-sale) Hot dogs, chips and drink $2 per person. Details: (916) 806-6671 for pre-sale tickets*.
Collectible Book Sale - FOBL - Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 15; Book prices $2 and up. Children’s books $1 Proceeds benefit Oakhurst Branch Library. Library Community Room on Civic Circle, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7552 or oakhurstfobl.com.
Soroptimist Annual Soup & Salad Luncheon: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 20; homemade soups, salad, dessert, tea or coffee. All proceeds benefit local Soroptimist International of The Sierras projects. Raffles galore! and door prizes. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. $15 tickets sold at the door or at the Oakhurst Area Chamber office. Details: Dannie Forbes (559) 760-7335.
GARDENING
Mountain Laurel Garden Club: 10 a.m. First Friday; meet at members homes, in the Mountain Area. Details: Cheryl (559) 683-4079.
Manzanita Garden Club: 10 a.m. Second Thursday; Come join us, we meet in members homes. meet at members homes, Oakhurst. Details: Catana Hawkins (559) 683-0855.
MEETINGS
TOPS (take off pounds sensibly): 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Weight support group. Promise Land bldg., Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Val Stocker (559) 760-1177.
Oakhurst Elks Lodge - 2724 : 7 p.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-2717.
Tea Party Action meeting Oakhurst - Coarsegold : 6:30 p.m. Third Tuesday; centralvalleyteaparty.com. Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-4921 or matp@sti.net.
Oakhurst Women’s Fellowship: Noon, First Wednesday; speakers, music, door prizes and fun. Sweetwater Steak House, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $11 inclusive. Details: (559) 642-4872.
Sierra Lodge - Free and Accepted Masons - 788: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; dinners - 3rd Friday of each month. 40216 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Darren Stearns (559) 642-4513.
Mountain Bear Fan Club: 11:30 a.m. Third Thursday. Details: (559) 683-1111.
Woodcarvers - Central Sierra Woodcarvers: 12 p.m. Thursdays; beginners to advanced. Tools available. Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Larry Smith (559) 906-4198, email woodtat@icloud.com.
Madera Oversight Coalition General Meeting (MOC): 6 p.m. Second Monday; our goal is to inform the public and discuss county wide issues that can cost us all money ($) and encourage responsible growth. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. info@moc1.org. Details: (559) 868-4400.
North Fork Rancheria TANF Executive Board : 5 p.m. Fourth Thursday; meetings subject to change, call to confirm date and location. , North Fork. Details: Vicki Kelley (559) 877-2461.
Coarsegold Resource Conservation District: 9 a.m. Fourth Thursday; North Fork Mill site on Road 225, CDC Conference Room, North Fork. Details: (559) 642-3263.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Patty Spinelli email : pspinelli4@yahoo.com.
Oakhurst Sewer Advisory - MD22A: 8:30 a.m. First Wednesday; discussing Oakhurst Sewer and Water issues. Raley’s Community Room, Hwy 41 and Hwy 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-5757.
Madera Regional Water Management Group: 1:30 p.m. Second Monday; discussing all water issues in Madera County. rotating locations, Oakhurst. Details: and location (559) 642-7788.
Oakhurst Democratic Club - : 8:30 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; Denny’s - 40650 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 641-6617.
LDS - Family History Center: Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Wednesday evening 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ; Genealogical Research. LDS Church, 49969 School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free Genealogy class. Details: kab@sti.net or (559) 683-8878.
Ahwahnee - Town Hall Meeting with Supervisor Tom Wheeler: 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 13; Contact Supervisor Wheeler with any questions or visit www.madera-county.com/supervisors/wheeler.html. Wasuma School Cafeteria, 43109 Hwy. 49, Ahwahnee. Details: (559) 662-6050.
MUSIC
Voices of the Sierra : 2 p.m. First and Third Sundays; a chapter of the Threshold Choir that sings secular songs of comfort to those near the end of their life. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 345-5034.
Magnificat! Sound of Mary presented by Fresno Choral Artists: 4 p.m. Saturday, October 8 to October 9; Saturday,* Oct. 8 at the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church SR, 41 in Oakhurst (*good will offering). Sunday, Oct. 9 at the University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts in Fresno. The concert is devoted to a selection of choral works from the 15th and 20th century. , . Tickets: $15 general, $5 students (559) 240-0087 fresnochoralartists.org. Details: for more info Karana Hattersley-Drayton (559) 696-4065.
Western Gospel Service - Cowboy Church: 4 p.m. Sunday, October 9; Tim Johnson - fiddler, Cliff Neufeld - piano, Eddie Guzman -guitar and harmonica. Great Western Gospel music. Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst.
The Boys are Back - The Cow-Boys that is! - Cowboy Church: 4 p.m. Sundays; Tim Johnson - fiddler, Cliff Neufeld - piano, Eddie Guzman -guitar and harmonica. Great Western Gospel music. Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst.
Mountain Pianists: 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, October 16; Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Details: Lucie Richter (559) 683-0352.
SCOUTS
Boy Scout Troop - 316: 6:30 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: George Stillman (559) 642-7683.
Boy Scout Troop - 357: 7 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Scout Building, North Fork. Details: Dave Smith (559) 877-2186.
Cub Scout Troop 314: 6 p.m. Tuesdays; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) Rivergold School, Coarsegold. Details: Den Leader Tim McGrew (559) 760-3369.
Boy Scout Troop - 341: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; boys ages 11 (or 6th grade) to 17. Oak Creek Intermediate (OCI), Oakhurst. www.bsaoaktroop341.org. Details: Ben Kenison (559) 676-2335.
Royal Rangers - Outpost 242: Wednesdays; boys ages 5-18. Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Andy Clendenning (559) 683-8760.
Cub Scout Pack - 341: 6 p.m. Last Thursday; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) weekly Den locations vary, Oakhurst. Details: Larry Jeffries (559) 658-5292.
SELF-HELP GROUPS
Alanon: Tuesday 6 p.m. and Friday noon; New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Alanon: 7 p.m. Mondays; Yosemite Lakes Park Community Church, 43840 Patrick Avenue, Module #2, YLP Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:45 p.m. dinner and 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesdays; find freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. North Fork Christian Center, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-4251.
Alcoholics Anonymous : meetings in all mountain areas daily ; , Oakhurst. Details: visit: oakhurstaa.org, (559) 683-1662.
SENIOR PROGRAMS
Coarsegold - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday - Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, Coarsegold. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jeri (559) 683-7953.
North Fork - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, North Fork. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jamie Flippen (559) 877-2346.
Oakhurst - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; . Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Brendan Drew (559) 683-3811.
Caregiver Respite Group : 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; take a break while your (alzheimers/dementia/elderly/disabled) family member enjoys a structured day of activities, socialization and personal care. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $15 includes lunch. Details: Jennie (559) 658-8227 or Barbara (559) 683-6474.
SERVICE CLUBS
Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary Club: 7 a.m. Tuesdays; Yosemite Gateway Restaurant at Best Western, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: President Jackie Mallouf (559) 683-6832.
Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis: Noon Tuesdays; Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Vicki Burkhalter (559) 683-5854.
Bass Lake Lions: 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Wednesdays; President Chris Baker Ducey’s Restaurant, Bass Lake. Details: basslakelions.org.
Oakhurst Sierra Rotary: Noon Wednesdays; Yosemite Gateway Restaurant at Best Western, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: President Dr. Bob Brosi.
Sierra Lions Club: 6 p.m. First and Third Wednesdays; President Don Keifer. Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: sierralionsclub.org.
Soroptimist International of the Sierras: 12 noon, First and Third Thursdays; Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Details: President Dannie Forbes at SISierra@Soroptimist.net.
SINGLES
Senior Singles Dining Club - 55+: 5 p.m. Second Thursday; Oct. 13th dinner at Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop. Dinner at a different local restaurant every month, Oakhurst. Details: Reservations (559) 760-8372.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Helping Hands Pregnancy and Parenting Center: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Thursday ; pregnancy test and parenting classes. Earn Baby Bucks to shop in the boutique. Mon - Thurs. 10-4 p.m. 40356 Oak Park Way, Suite A & B, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Kenya (559) 642-2229.
Chronic Illness Group: 10 a.m. First and Third Thursday; anyone suffering from chronic illness including cancer, diabetes, Fibromyalgia, I.B.S. or chronic back pain. 3rd Thursday each month will practice Tai Chi. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Mary Nelsen (559) 658-1394.
PFLAG: 6 -8 p.m. Second Tuesday; PFlag is a nonprofit organization for parents, friends of lesbian and gays. Offering support and education for all individuals. Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Jennifer Rogers (559) 760-8701.
Mommy Time - Support: 1:30 - 3 p.m. (Doors open at 1 p.m.) First Wednesday; support, information and education for moms and moms-to-be. Sponsored by Natural Instincts Community Birth Collective. North Fork Studio, North Fork. Free. Details: Jenny (559) 240-4370.
Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia by Valley Caregiver Resource Center: 10 - 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; support group for individuals caring for persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (800) 541-8614 or Carol (559) 683-4045.
Gambling Problems - Free Counseling: sessions offered Monday - Saturday; do you or someone you know have a gambling problem? Individual or family counseling is available with an authorized treatment provider, trained through the office of Problem Gambling and UCLA. , Oakhurst. Free. Details: Licensed Clinician, David Johnson (559) 707-9212.
THEATER
Oakhurst Talent Show auditions: 2-4 p.m. Sundays; calling on talented performers to audition for the Sierra Senior Society’s October “Oakhurst Got Talent” talent show fundraiser. Sierra Senior Center behind the Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 658-2200 or 676-5375.
VETERANS ACTIVITIES
Caring Veterans of America: 9 a.m. Second Wednesday; Hitching Post - Hwy. 49, Ahwahnee. Details: Commander Terry Cole (559) 658-8939.
American Legion - Post 110: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Third Thursday; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1215.
Marine Corps League, Griswold Mountain Detachment - 1121: 9:30 a.m. Second Saturday; 40045 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Jim Winney (559) 658-2062.
VFW Post 8743: 11 a.m. Second Saturday; Positive Living Center, 40056 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Powell (559) 658-5182.
VOLUNTEER GROUPS
EMC - SPCA: 5:30 p.m. Second Tuesday; if you love animals and would like to help. The Cat’s Meow, 40315 Junction Dr. Suite C, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-6611.
WORKSHOP
Yosemite Area Audubon Society program: 7 :30 a.m. Sunday, October 9; Bass Lake and Nelder Grove. Meet at the Burger King in Oakhurst. Bring a lunch and water. Birding field trip, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 760-6327 or visit www.yosemiteaudubon.org.
