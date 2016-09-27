On the trails again

Sierra Art Trails will celebrate its 14th year showcasing area artists with an annual open studio tour this Friday through Sunday. With many of the more than 100 artists in this year’s show having found inspiration from Yosemite, it’s fitting a section of the Art Trails catalog features a body of that work as tribute to the celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the National Park Service.
Featured in that section are Charlotte Hoffman, Sandy Kowallis, Peter McLean, Monique Wales, William Neill and Sierra Art Trails President Jonathan Bock. But many other artists have bodies of work influenced by Yosemite. One of those is photographer Jerry Bosworth, who has a passion for black and white landscape photography.
“I have been interested in photography since taking a darkroom class in the eighth grade,” Bosworth said.
Bosworth said he got serious about photography while in Vietnam. A military veteran who would retire from the Marine Corps Reserve with the rank of Colonel was on active duty as an officer in the United States Marine Corps from 1958-61, then entered the Marine Corps Reserve and returned to active duty in 1969 serving in Vietnam.
Exploring the streets of Saigon, Bosworth shot a collection of images of the people he saw. After posting several of those photographs on social media a few years ago, he received an email from a man in Canada telling him that one of the little girls pictured was this man’s wife. Bosworth made a print of that image, mailed it to him, and it arrived there just in time for a family reunion.
It’s not just the resulting photograph but “it’s as much getting out and seeing things” in which he finds gratification, Bosworth said.
“Hopefully, something of what I see comes out in the photograph,” Bosworth added.
Trips to Yosemite happen one or two times a month except during the peak visitor summer months. But a six-day backpack with friends into the high country of the park or on the east side of the Sierra continues to be an annual summer event for this 80-year-old.
“It’s stimulating to go with someone else who is a photographer,” Bosworth said. “We see things differently.”
The goldmining ghost town of Bodie has also provided Bosworth with numerous opportunities to photograph landscape as well as still life images inside those historic buildings.
Over the years, he has captured images with a variety of different cameras with varying format sizes. He has since moved into the digital age and primarily uses a Leica Monochrom camera.
Many of his photographs may be found on Google Plus under Jerry Bosworth Black and White Fine Art Photography.
McAdams enjoys painting common objects
It’s not only grand landscapes that inspire artists. For oil and watercolor artist Phyllis McAdams, it is a search through homes, antique shops, thrift stores, garage sales and the internet for everyday objects. She finds clothing including shoes, fishing lures, pieces of crockery with appealing colors and she said she “loves how these are the simple common objects we tend to ignore or take for granted in reality, yet can identify with or make personal connections to when they become the focal point of a painting.”
McAdams is best known for her use of the trompe l’oeil technique, a French term meaning “to fool the eye.” These paintings have so much detail that the viewer is tempted to reach out and touch the painting to see if it’s really a two-dimensional painting or if it’s a collection of teacups displayed on pieces of ceramic tile.
But lately, small paintings with still life, portrait, landscape or figure subjects are beginning to fill a large section of her studio and gallery. She posts these on Daily Paintworks and finds working on these paintings calls for a looser, more expressive approach, so she enjoys being able to complete one of these paintings in a few hours versus the weeks it takes to complete one of her trompe l’oeil pieces.
One of her newest pieces, “Time for School,” resulted in her desire to paint an alarm clock. She searched for just the right clock and finally found one online. Working with the yellows and reddish oranges of that piece, she looked on the shelves of an antique store in San Luis Obispo and found a small yellow female figurine wearing a backpack and a hat with a reddish orange stripe. One more piece, a used striped tea towel, with the same and complementary colors, completed the still life.
She is able to stay close to her English roots when painting some of these smaller works. Many of these feature teapots she has in her personal collection.
An assemblage of her work may be found at www.phyllismcadams.com.
Wide range of artists and art available for public viewing
Categories of art on this year’s Art Trails include: acrylic, basketry, ceramics, digital art, drawing, fiber, fine craft, furniture, glass, jewelry, leather, mixed media, mosaic art, oil, other painting, paper, pastel, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, woodcarving and woodworking.
Purchase of a $20 Sierra Art Trails catalog admits two adults to as many of the artists’ studios and exhibits as can be packed into the three days of the show. At some locations, multiple artists share a space.
Catalogs may be purchased at Stellar Gallery, 40982 Highway 41, Suite 1 in Oakhurst where examples of work from all of the participating artists may be viewed. This preview exhibit featuring representative works by all 2016 Sierra Art Trails artists is on display through October 2. Many other businesses also carry the catalogs. For a complete listing go to: www.sierraarttrails.org and click on the “Order Your SAT Catalog Now” tab.
The catalog lists the participating artists and provides detailed maps for the Art Trails. Artists are grouped by Coarsegold/Yosemite Lakes Park, Oakhurst/North Fork and Mariposa/Ahwahnee areas. The hours for the tour are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days. A handful of the artists show only on Saturday and Sunday.
Even after the show, the catalog provides a guide to the arts and culture of the Mountain Area.
“It gives a good sense of who the players are and even concerns of the community,” Bock explained. Some artists have participated since the inception of Art Trials but each year about a quarter of the artists exhibiting are new.
The open studio tour provides a chance for the public to meet the artists, many times in their own studios, and to purchase artwork directly from those artists.
In its endeavor to promote the arts, Sierra Art Trails recognizes artists in various ways. Norma Rogers who creates sculpture, digital art and ceramics was awarded this year’s Purchase Award which acknowledges her longstanding contribution to the community and arts. Sierra Art Trails purchased a piece of her artwork to be sold at a later date, but in keeping with her commitment to contribute to the arts, she donated that money back to Sierra Trails to be used for their Student Sponsorship Program. This program is open to students with exceptional artistic talent from third through 12th grade and provides them with an opportunity to participate in the Open Studio Tour.
Details: (559) 658-8844 or www.sierraarttrails.org.
