News Briefs - week of September 29

Opening concert
The Fresno Choral Artists opens its 29th season with “Magnificat: Song of Mary,” which they will perform 4 p.m., Oct. 8, at the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church. The concert is devoted to a selection of choral works from the 15th - 20th centuries, including music by composers such as Hans Leo Hassley, Francesco Durante, and Halsey Stevens. A good will offering will be received for this concert.
Details: Karana Hattersley-Drayton, (559) 696-4065.
Funds for Phillips family
Donated recyclables are being accepted at locations in Oakhurst, Coarsegold, and North Fork to raise funds for the family of Haley Phillips, who was severely injured in a wreck along Highway 41 and Serpa Canyon Road on Sept. 13.
Recycled materials can also be picked up by volunteers who are helping raise funds. The three Slim’s Koffee Shak locations, where Phillips worked, are also taking donations for her family.
Details: Kathy Fralicks, (559) 760-4957.
Rotary Oktoberfest
The Oakhurst Sierra Rotary will host Oktoberfest from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Oakhurst Community Center, with everything from bingo and poker ready to entertain guests.
Poker entries are $50, and bingo $25, including dinner for both, with over $1,500 in prize money given away. Proceeds will benefit a Thanksgiving luncheon for Mountain Area seniors and victims of domestic violence through the Rotary Santa program.
Details: Nick Schneider (559) 683-5500, John Reed, (559) 683-7474.
Fall Festival
The 24th annual Fall Festival, presented by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oct. 8-9, at the Oakhurst Community Park. Come enjoy live music, beer and wine tasting, family activities, craft vendors, area artists, a car show and food court. Tickets are $2 for gate entry.
Vendor space is still available for arts and crafts, and corporate booths. Also, those with classic cars can participate in the car show. (Car show entry forms are available for either Saturday or Sunday, or for both days, but there is limited space). Artist demonstrations is a new feature this year, so interested artists and musicians are asked to contact the chamber.
Details: (559) 683-7766.
Collectible book sale
Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a collectible book sale 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oct. 15, in the library’s community room. Prices are $2 and up, and $1 for children’s books. All proceeds benefit the library.
Details: (559) 683-7552, or oakhurstfobl.com.
Fire prevention rally
The Fire Safe Council of Mariposa County will host a rally at the Mariposa Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, for National Fire Prevention Week.
A multitude of activities will be available, including games for kids, how to prepare safety kits, safe burning practices, and much more, alongside free raffles for fire extinguishers, gift cards, and additional prizes.
Fresno Fair
Tickets are on sale now for the Big Fresno Fair, which runs Oct. 5 - 16, at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Concerts at the Paul Paul Theater include Cole Swindell, Jason Derulo, The Cult, Gabriel Iglesias, Daya, Banda MS, Marie Osmond, Mercy Me, Three Dog Night and Blood, Sweat & Tears with Bo Bice, The Offspring, Big & Rich, Flo Rida, and Intocable.
Details or tickets: www.FresnoFair.com.
