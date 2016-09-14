Celebrating history

It’s a big time in the old town as Oakhurst celebrates the 20th Annual Mountain Heritage Days at Fresno Flats, Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept.17. The museum and park will come alive with many family-friendly activities to celebrate the heritage of Oakhurst dating back to the 1800s.
The free event kicks off 3 - 8 p.m., Friday, and continues into Saturday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., with the crowd-pleasing parade, vendors, a silent auction, raffle, and barbecue dinner.
The annual parade with the theme of “saving the past for the future,” led by Yosemite’s Mounted Patrol, takes place 10 a.m. Saturday with floats, marching bands and vintage cars. The parade route travels approximately 1.5 miles from Yosemite High down School Road, turns right onto Crane Valley Road and right again onto Golden Oak Drive, where it finishes.
Immediately following the parade, a variety of activities and pioneer demonstrations will take place at Fresno Flats - showing how it was to live in the 1800s, including gold panning, printing press, blacksmithing, fiber artists, along with docent tours of the buildings. There will be food and drink booths with a separate beer booth, vendors with handcrafted items for purchase, entertainment, music, a silent auction and great raffle. For kids there will be activities and games.
The day will come to a close with the fundraising dinner, which begins at 5:30 p.m., complete with a choice of juicy barbecue steak or mouthwatering barbecue salmon, plus the kids plates are filled with chicken finger goodness. The cost for the dinner is $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12.
“I have a really great team helping with this event and many service organizations, like Kiwanis, Sunrise Rotary, and Noon Rotary, Boys & Girls Club, Soroptimist, Bass Lake Lions and Leos, just to mention a few,” Gwen Dunn, event coordinator said. “We will be ready to go the 16th. We have help from Oakhurst, Bass Lake, Fish Camp, North Fork, Coarsegold, Ahwahnee, Fresno, Madera and Clovis.”
“This is a very unique event showcasing our beautiful history of the mountains,” Rhonda Salisbury, CEO from Visit Yosemite Madera County added. “We want people near and far to come out and immerse themselves in all the wonderful activities and take home with them a little piece of history.”
The event benefits the Sierra Historic Sites Association and the upkeep of Fresno Flats Historic Village & Park, which captures the flavor of life in the 19th century when settlers came to this area to build their lives, raise families, and make their livings as farmers, miners, loggers, and merchants.
Brief history of Heritage Days
In 1996, because no event was planned, at the last minute residents banded together for the impromptu Mountain Harvest Festival at the Oakhurst Community Park. It was because many said they missed the fun and camaraderie of Mountaineer Days, that Heritage Days came into being in 1997.
In the 60s, a small western town with booths was set up in the meadow on the northwest corner of Highways 41 and 49 (where Raley’s shopping center is now).
In 1965, it was moved to Crane Valley Road behind the Oakhurst Shopping Center, and in 1966, it was again moved to Sierra Telephone property across Crane Valley Road from the current Sierra Star. Finally, in 1967, it moved to Oakhurst Community Center, where it remained until the last Mountaineer Days in 1995.
Back then, there was a beard-growing contest, pie-making competition, and some years, a carnival. During the earlier years, there was also a rodeo - the jackass or donkey rodeo - near the community center. In earlier years, the parade route was on Highway 41, starting north of town, and traveling south. Even the time of year has changed. The event was originally held in May, then moved back to June, and now Heritage Days is held in September.
Back in its heyday (in 1967), there were 138 parade entries and 13 bands. While not at that level yet, the parade and event is growing in popularity, and is expected to become bigger and better each year.
About Fresno Flats and Sierra Historic Sites
Sierra Historic Sites Association, Inc. (SHSA) was founded in 1968, and the first buildings were put on the property in 1975. Oakhurst was originally named Fresno Flats; the name was changed in 1912. The museum and park are run and maintained by volunteers.
Support needed
Fresno Flats was built around two restored and furnished homes, dating back to the 1870s. These homes were saved from demolition, relocated to the historical park, and restored by SHSA volunteers. Other restored buildings include two one-room schools and two 19th century jails.
With no county or state funds, SHSA has maintained Fresno Flats since 1975 with community donations and volunteer labor.
With several of the buildings in need of major repairs, SHSA is looking for sponsors to “adopt” them. Annual memberships are also available: $25 for individuals, $35 for families, $100 for businesses, $500 for life memberships, $100 (minimum) for patron memberships, and $1,000 for sustaining membership. Because SHSA is a non-profit, educational association, membership dues and other donations are tax deductible.
SHSA Research Library
Personal stories of early foothill and mountain settlers have been preserved in the research library, located across the street from the village. The library offers a wide collection of journals, early-day photographs, old maps, oral history recordings and books relating to the history of the region.
The library is open 9 a.m. to noon on Thursdays for researchers from throughout California. Call in advance for an appointment.
Tours
Fresno Flats village and grounds are open dawn to dusk for self-guided tours. Museum and guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Details: (559) 683-6570, or www.fresnoflatsmuseum.org.
Schedule
A full schedule of Heritage Day events offers something exciting for every age. Event guides, including parade entries, silent auction items, raffle prizes, time schedules, and much more will be available for purchase at $5.
Friday, Sept. 16
☆ 3 - 8 p.m.
Games and activities for children, courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club and the Bass Lake Lions Club
Bingo with great food prizes
Silent auction opens for bids and raffle
Variety of handmade demonstrations
Vendors with handmade items for sale
Beer booth; food and drink booth with items like watermelon, snow cones, corn-on-the-cob
Hot dogs, hamburgers and Joaquin Tacos (frito boats) by Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis
☆ 4 - 6 p.m.
Docent tours
Wine and cheese tasting
Saturday, Sept. 17
☆ 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Games and activities for children, courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club and the Bass Lake Lions Club
Vendors, crafts, and various hand-made demonstrations
Food and drink booth with items like watermelon, snow cones, corn-on-the-cob
☆ 10 a.m.
Parade
☆ Following parade
Silent Auction open for bids
Beer booth opens
Bingo
Food booth by Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis (to 3 p.m.)
☆ noon - 3:30 p.m.
Docent tours
☆ 2 p.m.
Parade awards
☆ 4 - 5:30 p.m.
Wine and cheese tasting
☆ 5:30 p.m.
Barbecue dinner (steak or salmon) and live music (a sing fest led by Jennifer Piccolotti)
☆ 6:30 p.m.
Silent auction closes
New SHSA board
On Aug. 25, the new SHSA board of directors was voted in, as follows: President Gwen Dunn, First Vice President Don Ashton, Second Vice President (open), Secretary Linda Stoyka, Treasurer Frank Huttlinger, Ways & Means Chairman Vicki Burkhalter, Buildings & Grounds Chairman (open), Librarian/Historian Chairman Roger Mitchell, Director Harvey Left, Director/Docent Chairman Dottie Lee, and Director/Hospitality Chairman Anthony King.
Three open positions remain. Board meetings are held 6 p.m., the third Thursday of the month (except in September when it’s the fourth Thursday), in the Cunningham Schoolhouse at Fresno Flats.
