Tickets on sale for “Blithe Spirit”

Tickets are now on sale for the Golden Chain Theatre’s latest production, Noel Coward’s “Blythe Spirit.”
The spooky comedy, rated PG and directed by Sarah Persson, will be performed weekends Sept. 23 through Oct. 9.
The play is about Charles, a successful novelist, his charming, strong-willed wife Ruth, and the ghost of his deceased first wife.
In order to conduct research for his latest book, Charles (Matt Van De Wal) invites a medium to his home to perform a seance and the psychic mistakenly summons the ghost of his deceased wife Elvira (Lyric Piccolotti) - a ghost that only Charles can see.
To witness this event, Charles and his second wife, Ruth, (Miranda Simmonich) invite the skeptical Dr. Bradman (Leonard Brown) and his anxious-to-believe wife, Violet (Jennifer Olsen).
What follows is a darkly funny competition between the two women - one dead - one alive.
Details: “Blythe Spirit”: Sept. 23, 24, 30, Oct. 1, 7, 8 at 7 p.m., Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9 at 2 p.m.. Tickets $8 - $15. Group rates available. www.goldenchaintheatre.org , (559) 683-7112 Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m..
Staff Report
