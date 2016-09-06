News Briefs - week of September 8

No calendar section
Heritage Days
The next planning meeting for Heritage Days is 5:30 p.m., tonight, Sept. 8, in the Fresno Flats Library building. The final meeting before the event is 6 p.m., Sept. 14, at the same location.
The 20th annual Mountain Heritage Days runs Sept. 16-17, with the parade beginning at 10 a.m., the 17th. Volunteers are still needed for the event.
To volunteer or for details: Gwen Dunn, (559) 265-2608.
Patriot Day
Michael Vane, retired U.S. Army three-star general, will be the keynote speaker at the 14th annual Patriot Day event, 9 a.m., Sept. 12, at Yosemite High’s Badger Stadium. The event is sponsored by Sierra Tel. Mountain Area veterans, active duty military and emergency personnel will be presented with recognition gifts, and the public is welcome to attend.
Details: Laura Norman, (559) 683-4611.
Garden workshop
The Oakhurst Library will host a “Fall Planting and Color in your Garden” workshop, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sept. 17. Long-time gardener, photographer and Sierra Star gardening columnist Sue Langley will speak on common and hardy fall plants. The free presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library.
Details: (559) 683-4838, or www.oakhurstfobl.com.
YWA meetings
The monthly meetings of Yosemite Western Artists will begin again, following a summer hiatus, Sept. 17, at the Gertrude Schoolhouse in Ahwahnee. Networking is at 11 a.m., with the meeting at 11:30 a.m., followed by a potluck and a presentation by fabric artist Laura Fisher. Cost is $5 for members, $10 for non-members.
Details: Sandee Scott, (559) 760-1058.
A zen event
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a public event, “Zen and the art of gardening (and everything else),” 7-8:30 p.m., Sept. 16, at the Oakhurst Library. A slide show and presentation will be given by Mary-Allen Macneil, a Zen priest in the Soto Zen lineage of Shunryu Suzuki. Refreshments will be served. This is a free event, but donations will be accepted.
Details: (559) 642-7470, or mamacneil@sti.net.
Cowboy Church
The first of a monthly Cowboy Church will be held 4 p.m., Sept. 11, at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church. Come enjoy Tim Johnson and the Cowboys for Jesus, including Eddie Guzman, Rudy Helm, Arnie Johnson, Cliff Neufeld, as they perform Western Gospel music.
The dates of future performances are Oct. 9, Nov. 13, and the Cowboy Christmas concert on Dec. 10. The time remains at 4 p.m.
Details: (559) 683-4873.
Scarecrow challenge
The second annual Oakhurst scarecrow fest and contest is gearing up. The rules are that all scarecrows must be displayed at your establishment from Oct. 1-31; they must have a name tag and bio about themselves with #OakhurstScarecrows (tags should be laminated or in a name tag sleeve); they must be family friendly (nothing too scary); and must be maintained for the entire month.
Last year’s winners were Oakhurst Physical Therapy.
“This is a perpetual award,” said organizer Anne Driscoll with Branches Books, “and Oakhurst Physical Therapy doesn’t want to share. Give them a run for their money.”
Details: anne@branchesbooks.com, or (559) 641-2019.
Chamber mixer
The Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an open house and mixer, 5-7 p.m., Sept. 28, at Sierra Tel. There will be a no host bar and door prize.
Details: (559) 683-7766.
FFA Boosters fundraiser
Tickets are now on sale for the Yosemite High School FFA Boosters tri-tip dinner and live auction, Sept. 24, at Evergreen Conference Center in Oakhurst.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person of $280 for a table of eight.
Tickets: Kim Herrera, (831) 638-6177.
Firefighter fundraiser
Ladies of the Lakes Women’s Club will hold a rigatoni dinner to support YLP Volunteer Fire Station #10, 5-7 p.m., Sept. 27, in the YLP clubhouse.
Dine-in and take-out meals include rigatoni with meat sauce (vegetarian is available), salad, garlic bread, ice tea, lemonade and dessert. Take-out meals do not include drinks. D.J. Albert will entertain again this year.
Prices are $12 for adults, for children age 5-12, $5, and free for those under 5 years. Only cash or checks accepted.
Correction
In the Sept. 1 edition of the Sierra Star, David Engstrom was recognized as an Officer of the Year by Madera Elks Lodge 1918. Other honorees not included in that story were: Adam McEwen of the Madera County Sheriff’s Department; Michael Chambers of the Chowchilla Police Department; Hector Garibay of the Madera Police Department; Mike Hensel of the Madera County Department of Corrections; Taka Hiura of the California Highway Patrol; Douglas Schuller of the Valley State Prison; David C. Martinez of the Central California Women’s Facility; and Jose Macias and Tom Okano of the Madera County Probation Department. We regret the error and any inconvenience it may have caused.
