GCT cast members perform the song Masquerade from Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Phantom of the Opera. Steve Montalto Submitted Photo

Entertainment

Latest Golden Chain Theatre production a bonafide hit

November 08, 2017 1:16 PM

The current Golden Chain Theatre musical production, featuring songs from 21 Broadway hits, has been wowing audiences since its opening, and this is the last weekend to catch Another Opening, Another Show, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 12.

George and Melinda Rich direct, while James Mierkey serves as music director and Jennifer Janine as artistic director. It’s a 44-member cast, ranging in age from 8 to 80.

Showcasing the talents of individual actors, each musical number seems to evoke different emotions and different memories for audience members, which makes for different favorites. What all seem to agree on, however, is that it’s an upbeat, spirited, and fun way to spend the evening.

Details: Another Opening, Another Show, Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41, Oakhurst - Rating PG - General admission $12 - military, student and seniors discounted - www.goldenchaintheatre.org - (559) 683-7112.

Staff Report

