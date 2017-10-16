Prestigious Yosemite Renaissance art exhibit now at Gallery 5 in Oakhurst through Nov. 26

One of the most prestigious art exhibits in Madera County, is the annual Yosemite Renaissance competition and exhibit - and the 32nd annual exhibit is now on display at Gallery 5 in Oakhurst through Nov. 26.
For more than 150 years, artists have played an important role in the establishment of our state and national parks, inspiring people to visit iconic natural sites, and to protect our natural resources. Yosemite Renaissance is dedicated to this ideal.
The nexus of the exhibit is Yosemite, but the scope of the show is much wider. The California Sierra Nevada range is home to three national parks, 20 wilderness areas, and two national monuments. The show includes Sequoia National Park, Kings Canyon, Sierra National Forest, Ansel Adams Wilderness, Lake Tahoe, Mono Lake, Bodie, the White Mountains, and all the surrounding communities.
The area is huge, consisting of hundreds of thousands of acres of rugged peaks, deep valleys, forests, chaparral, deserts, lakes and streams. The work included in the exhibit is inspired by these unique locations.
The exhibit opened in February at the historic Yosemite National Park Museum Gallery in the heart of Yosemite Valley, then traveled to other art centers across California. This year the show has traveled from the Yosemite Museum to the Kings Art Center in Hanford, the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock, and now at Gallery 5 in Oakhurst, completing the 2017 traveling exhibit as part of the Visit Yosemite Madera County’s ARTober celebration.
“We are very excited to host the 32nd annual Yosemite Renaissance art exhibit at Gallery 5, said Executive Director Jonathan Bock. “It’s a great honor to present this inspirational art exhibit celebrating Yosemite and the Sierra Nevada wilderness we know and love.”
Yosemite Renaissance is dedicated to supporting the arts in Yosemite and the Yosemite gateway communities. The exhibit is sponsored by Mariposa County, Ansel Adams Gallery, Visit Yosemite Madera County, the National Park Service, and many other dedicated supporters.
Gala Reception Saturday
The public is invited to Gallery 5 for a special Yosemite Renaissance Gala Reception, 4 - 8 p.m. this Saturday.
Gallery 5 is located at Yosemite Gateway Gallery Row, 40982 Highway 41, Oakhurst.
The call to artists for Yosemite Renaissance 33 is already underway. Artists can apply now at www.onlinejuriedshows.com.
Details: (559) 683-5551, info@yosemiterenaissance.org.
Visit Yosemite Madera County
Comments