Children and their parents lined portions of School Road and Crane Valley Road (426) for Saturday’s Mountain Heritage Day Parade.
Entertainment

Big turn-out for Saturday’s Heritage Day Parade and activities at Fresno Flats Historic Village & Park

September 17, 2017 7:10 PM

The parade on Saturday was the highlight of the 21st Annual Heritage Day celebration, an event held to benefit the Sierra Historic Sites Association, the volunteer group that operates and maintains the Fresno Flats Historic Village & Park on School Road.

In addition to the parade, Fresno Flats was the site for three bands, tours of the houses and buildings in the historic village, demonstrations of skills used at the turn of the century, children’s games, a wine and cheese reception in the Beulah Mills Garden, an 80-item silent auction, and a chili bean and corn bread dinner.

NOTE: This story will be updated. For more details and photos from the 2017 Heritage Day celebration, see the Sept. 21 issue of the Sierra Star.

