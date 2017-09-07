Madera District Fair opens four-day run tonight

The Madera District Fair opens its four-day run tonight, commemorating the 80th year, with the motto “Your Fair since 1937.”
Here’s a peek at our 10 must see features:
1. Tech Town: A venue designed to show you technology advances in engineering, gaming, computing and more. Madera Fair is partnered with the nationally ranked Madera High School robotics team, Madtown Robotics to bring you an interactive display.
2. Kids Town: An open park like feel with plenty of tables and umbrellas by day and beautiful market lighting by night. Visit the new Stingray Encounter, let the kids have some fun at Clown University or perhaps take a stab at a leading role in the Circus with Circus Imagination’s crowd pleasing show. In Kids Town you’ll find the amphitheater stage with a daily schedule to entertain and even hypnotize you by the likes of Hypnotist Kellie Karl.
3. Fair Food: Cruise Madera Fair’s friendly concourse to your hearts culinary delight. You can start with the quintessential corn dog and cotton candy to barbeque, soft tacos to cinnamon rolls, Chinese to kettle corn, pretzels, ice cream and more.
4. Livestock: Exhibits and auction are found in our barns and livestock arena beginning even before the Fair officially opens. Youth exhibitors, some of Madera Counties finest, show their livestock projects whether in breed, market or showmanship, your curiosity to get up close with cattle, pigs, sheep, goats and more awaits you in the barn.
5. The Table Mountain Concert Series presented by Tecate Light is an ‘all free’ festival this year with your paid gate admission. Simply find your seat or make your way right up front and center in a standing only area with this years entertainment. Thursday, Sept. 7, Gary Allan opens at 7:30 p.m., followed by Kool & The Gang Friday at 8 p.m.. On Saturday at 8 p.m. Eddie Money lights up the stage, and on Sunday, Sept. 10, the concert series closes out with not one but two entertainers back to back - Banda Carnaval and Conjunto Primavera starts at 7:30 pm..
6. Ground Acts and Entertainment: All over Madera District fairgrounds in halls, on stages, and in the open air you can expect magicians, jugglers, balloon artists and more. Make sure the kids get to see the Alaskan Racing Pigs or sign-up onsite to race the Pedal Pushers, a kiddie tractor pull of sorts. Take a peek a Brad’s World of Reptiles.
7. It wouldn’t be the fair without the Midway of Fun and it’s 25 thrilling rides and rows of games. Ride the Ferris Wheel, drop an electric 80 feet or take the little ones to the kiddie rides.
8. 20/30 Stage: Located on the 20/30 field nightly hosts another round of musical entertainment that kicks up immediately following the headline stage, at about 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, we welcome “Midnight Run,” the Sounds of Journey. Friday, Sept. 8, “Foreigner Unauthorized” rocks the stage. On Saturday, Sept. 9, up and coming Jackson Michelson, and on Sunday, Sept. 10, “Fresh” will close out the After Show line-up.
9. Exhibit Hall: Since 1937, the Exhibit Hall walls have proudly displayed the counties finest handiwork from art to photography, baked good to preserves, textiles, quilting, and crafting. Visit the hall and those who keep the exhibiting tradition alive. Check fair scheduling for demos and live judging of our special foods contests including Homegrown Pies, BBQ ribs, Cupcake Wars and Salsa. Bragging rights, blue ribbons, the winner’s circle, and cash are all up for grabs.
10. Vendors fill the air-conditioned Hatfield Hall this year. There are plenty of unique things to purchase, sample and gather information on and all in the “chilled out” space. Visit our website under “Vendors” for a full list of what to see and experience.
