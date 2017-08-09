Crowds love newest production at Golden Chain Theatre

Anyone single, married or divorced will easily relate to many of the 32 short skits in the Golden Chain Theatre’s latest musical production - I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, which opened Aug. 4.
Originally written by Joe Di Pietro and Jimmy Roberts, the musical has been translated into more than a dozen languages and has been performed more than 5,000 times around the world.
The play reveals the difficulties and joys of connecting with another person at nearly every stage of life.
“This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as “the relationship,” explains Director Jennifer Janine. “From dating, to marriage, to the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, to pick-up techniques of the geriatric set, this hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their faces at the portal of romance, and to those who have dared to ask, ‘Say, what are you doing Saturday night?’”
The 11 actors play more than 40 roles in a collection of scenes and songs scaling the dizzying spectrum of male/female relationships. Act I takes a satiric look at being single in today’s world, and Act II turns the attention to married life.
Heavy praise from opening weekend was not hard to find.
“Oh my gosh - this show is so funny and so true,” Michelle Niewohner said. “Great show, great cast ... go get your tickets.”
“The entire cast was so funny ... my table had so much fun and we will definitely be telling everyone to go see it,” Christine Ferbrache said. “I’m so impressed by our theater and our wonderful actors and actresses. Thank you for such a great night. Bravo everyone.”
“I’ve haven’t laughed as hard as I did tonight in a long time,” Janice Ryder giggled. “Great show, illustrating so many facets in the building of relationships. Even the scene changing had us laughing. Thanks to the GCT cast for a fun evening of pure entertainment.”
“Fantastic show,” said Judy Weiss. “ So funny. Laugh out loud and relatable.”
“The singing was stellar and I laughed so hard I had tears streaming down my face,” Jennifer Olson said. “Makenzie Hagerman’s dance was beautiful. I am absolutely in love with this show.”
Director Janine said before the show opened, that the production required a cast that is not only talented, focused, confident, and versatile, but also comfortable with each other and able to put 100% into all the different pairings and characters that make up the play. She was right - and it worked.
Details: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m., Aug. 11 through Aug. 20 - Show contains adult themes and language, Rated PG-13 - Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41 - Tickets ($8 - $15), goldenchaintheatre.org - (559) 683-7112 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday).
Comments