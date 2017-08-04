The Sharinos will perform a sing-along concert Nov. 3 in Oakhurst

Joe and Alison Sharino will perform in an Acoustic Sing-Along Concert - An Evening with Joe & Alison Sharino - at Sierra Meadows, 7:30 - 10 p.m., Nov. 3.
This concert features vocals with guitar and keyboard accompaniment by both performers, both together and solo. Expect lots of sing-alongs with some impressions and a little comedy.
Tickets are $22.50 each for Show Only tickets, or Dinner and Show for $45 each, which includes a buffet dinner featuring Tri Tip and Chicken Marsala, along with vegetables, potatoes, salad, bread and dessert.
The four previous acoustic shows featuring the Sharinos in the Sierra all sold out in advance. Only 200 tickets will be sold for this show.
For Tickets: http://AlisonandJoe.BPT.me or call (800) 838-3006.
Details: (559) 658-7712.
Staff Report
