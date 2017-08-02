Chukchansi will host Rockin’ Brews & BBQ Fest Aug. 19

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino will host its inaugural Rockin’ Brews & BBQ Fest, 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, featuring four bands, a watermelon eating contest and plenty of great prizes.
Barbecue lovers will enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, Jamaican jerk chicken and Fresno State’s barbecued corn on the cob. At 5 p.m., the party gets started with entertainment by The Sam Morrison Band, The Byrom Brothers, Trey Tosh and The Soul Galaxy.
The first 100 guests will receive a free Chukchansi Rockin’ Brews & BBQ t-shirt, and all attendees have a chance to walk away a winner with incredible raffle prizes. Guests can enter to win a Treagar grill valued at $500 and a variety of meat packages compliments of Meats2U including a Block Party for 35 people.
Entertainment
The entertainment kicks off at 5 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m. with the following bands:
☆ The Sam Morrison Band: For over a decade, The Sam Morrison Band has been delivering music with an unapologetic love for God, country and the American way of life. Heavily influenced by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Molly Hatchet, Allman Brothers and Charlie Daniels, The Sam Morrison Band plays Southern Rock out of the 70s.
☆ The Byrom Brothers: It’s funk, it’s blues - Monty Byrom has been making records since the early 80s. He has written songs for artists including Beth Hart, Eddie Money, The Stray Cats, The Knack, David Lee Roth and many others. In 1995, Monty and his brother Tanner Byrom, a drummer, joined forces on Academy of Country Music nominee Big House, were signed to MCA records and had a top 40 hit. They are joined by keyboardist Chris Neufeld and bassist Will Anderson.
☆ Trey Tosh: Trey Tosh’s music combines the old blues rock music with bands like Cream, Hendrix, Ten Years After, The Beatles, Rory Gallagher, and Roy Buchanan. Tosh is a guitar player/singer/songwriter from Fresno who has been playing with a full band since the age of 14. He has opened for Peter Frampton, KISS, and has played at South by Southwest in Austin, and contributed to the album “Night Castle” by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, for which he received his first Gold Record.
☆ The Soul Galaxy: The Soul Galaxy was created in the summer of 2013 in Mariposa. A protégé of T-Bone Walker, Tim Hager has emerged as one of the finest guitarists in Northern California and has flourished as a session player, writer and live performer. Jon Kidd is an electrifying session drummer and singer from LA, where he worked with the industry’s top musicians and producers. The Soul Galaxy plans to release its first album entitled, “Soul Galaxy Rising” this fall.
Watermelon eating contest
A watermelon eating contest will be held at 7 p.m.. Guests can register at the event and the top five fastest recorded times will win the following prizes:
☆ First place - $150 Chukchansi dining certificate and a Chukchansi Yeti Cooler
☆ Second place- $100 dining certificate and a cooler
☆ Third place - $50 dining certificate and a cooler
☆ Fourth place – Chukchansi cooler
☆ Fifth place – Chukchansi cooler
In addition to the food, beer, bands and watermelon eating contest, a variety of vendors will be selling custom hats, hand-carved wooden totems to antique collectibles and signs.
Tickets
General admission tickets cost $10 - $5 if purchased at the Chukchansi Gift Basket with a Chukchansi Rewards Card.
Details / tickets: www.chukchansigold.com, 1-886-794-6946, info@chukchansigold.com.
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
