Coarsegold to host Next Firefighter Up motorcycle run and barbecue Aug. 19

Motorcycle riders and the public are welcomed to the 2nd Annual Next Firefighter Up Fundraiser Run in Coarsegold Aug. 19, with proceeds benefiting volunteer fire stations in Coarsegold, North Fork, and Yosemite Lakes Park.
G’Ma & Pappa’s Biker Apparel in Coarsegold, with sponsorship from Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, Silva Ford of Madera, and the American Bikers Association, will put on the event starting with sign-ins from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Coarsegold’s Historic Village. The ride begins at 9:30 a.m.
The event is being co-hosted by Lady Bikers of California, Coarsegold’s Historic Village, and American Legion Riders Post 11.
Once the ride is finished, there will be a barbecue, 50/50 raffle, and bikes on display from Madera Honda Suzuki at Coarsegold’s Historic Village. Live music will be provided by the band L Train, alongside prizes up for grabs through auctions for a gas smoker and a flat screen television.
A beer garden will also be at the event, as well as Julio’s Pin-Striping of Fresno.
The run costs $25 per rider, or $15 per passenger, which includes the barbecue meal. Tickets for the meal alone are $10 each.
Details: Mitch, (209) 756-2943.
Staff report
