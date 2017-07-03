Exhibitor’s handbook available for upcoming Madera District Fair

This year the Madera District Fair fair celebrates its deep history in the community and the time-honored tradition of exhibiting at the Madera District Fair.
Once again, all ages and skills are invited to make their mark on fair history by entering one or more of the unique competitions. With everything from crafts and cows, to flowers and food, there is something for everyone.
Competitions are available for either individual or group entry and include numerous competitions for class projects. The 60-page 2017 handbook’s new look and layout is worth taking a peek at as it is printed in full color.
The book is full of creative and fun contests for all to participate in, many offering cash awards alongside blue ribbon bragging rights. A few exciting competitions added for 2017 include: “Cupcake War,” a competition judged live for the title of Cupcake King or Queen, the BBQ Rib contest, and a “Madera Fair Throwback” photo contest to name a few.
County residents hoping to compete during the 2017 Madera District Fair must have entry forms submitted by Tuesday Aug. 15. The handbook contains all competition rules, guidelines for submitting items and all applicable rules.
Exhibitor Handbooks are available online at maderafair.com, the Sierra Star, 49165 Crane Valley road (426), Oakhurst Feed & Pet Supply, 40119 Enterprise Drive, and Mountain Feed & Nursery, 35424 Highway 41, Coarsegold.
Details: Madera District Fair office, (559) 674-8511 or visit our website at: www.maderafair.com.
