Sounds of Solstice promises a groovy Saturday in Oakhurst, will benefit Boys & Girls Club

Know anyone who likes to dance to rock, bluegrass, and folk music while enjoying Mountain Area vendors and restaurants, all to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst?
Then they should attend the fourth annual Sounds of Solstice Music Festival at Oakhurst Community Park on Saturday, presented by Sierra Tel.
Bands throughout the afternoon, from 1-9:30 p.m., include Oakhurst group Chainsaw Nation, piano artist Danny Sands, Ryan Dean, string band The Trespassers from Yosemite National Park, and returning performer Bootstrap Circus from Mariposa.
“We are really excited to be part of Sounds of Solstice again this year,” said Adam Burns, of Bootstrap Circus. “This festival will be a great opportunity to experience a diverse array of music and perform for an audience that is excited about hearing something new. It’s so great to have an event like this on our doorstep.”
A preshow is also scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight (June 16), at Queen’s Inn by the River in Oakhurst, with reggae band The Green Machine.
Mathew Sands, organizer of the event and a member of the board for the Boys & Girls Club, said the event raised $6,000 for the club last year.
He said Sounds of Solstice was a great way to benefit the club, which didn’t exist when he grew up in Oakhurst.
“If we had one, I’m sure I would have attended regularly,” Mathew Sands said. “I feel the club is important for our kids, not only to keep them busy today, but to prepare them for their future.”
Sands said the number of vendors at the event has increased this year.
Booths will offer items from jewelry to clothing and crafts, while Oakhurst brewery South Gate Brewing Company and winery Idle Hour Winery will sell adult beverages for those looking to stay refreshed in the summer sun.
Dinners, snacks, and nonalcoholic drinks will be available for purchase from several vendors as well, Sands said, alongside games for children to play while enjoying the tunes.
Sands suggested guests bring anything they’d normally bring to a park to enjoy the day, such as lounge chairs, a canopy for shade, kites, even the family pets. Bringing your own snacks and water is welcome, Sands said, but absolutely no outside alcohol will be permitted.
Tickets are $15 at the gate, with discounted tickets available to purchase online at www.soundsofsolstice.com.
Lineup details
This year, Sounds of Solstice will have two stages for musical performances.
Oakhurst band Chainsaw Nation will begin the day at 2 p.m., and offer live entertainment throughout the entire day, in between bands that play on the main stage. They’ll play a collection of rock hits guests will be sure to recognize.
At 3 p.m., Danny Sands, a piano specialist, will take the stage. He wrote a top 40 song, The Fanatic, in the 80s. His band Felony performed on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand and toured the United States.
At 4 p.m., Hanford’s Ryan Dean, former front man of the band Poor Man’s Poison, will belt out some tunes. Poor Man’s Poison went to the Texaco Country Showdown in 2013 and won the grand prize of $100,000.
The Trespassers, from the Yosemite National Park area, will follow with songs influenced by bluegrass, old-time, and gypsy jazz at 5:30 p.m.
Then, Bootstrap Circus, from Mariposa, closes out the show for a two-hour set of rock, folk, and ska starting at 7:30 p.m.
Event sponsors include Sierra Tel, Ameriprise Financial Services’ Shawna Petrushkin, Queen’s Inn by the River, Macaulay Insurance, Gary Brown Electric, Oakhurst Online, Idle Hour Winery, and South Gate Brewing Company.
Details: (559) 426-5591, www.soundsofsolstice.com.
