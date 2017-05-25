The 26th season of Music on the Green - brought to you by The Mariposa County Arts Council and its many fine sponsors – begins June 2, presenting live in concert at the Art Park with Nicholas Lefler, and Soul Galaxy on June 3.
Making his return to the Art Park stage after a well received debut in 2013, Lefler will be performing innovative Spanish, Gypsy and Classical Guitar. Using Loop Technology that allows the stacking of up to 14 layers of live guitar, bass and percussion –“on the fly”- Lefler creates the sound of a modern one man group that is astounding to behold and hear. See his web site: www.nicholaslefler.com for an example and more information on this master musician.
Soul Galaxy has, over the last four years, performed as a sextet, quintet, quartet and power trio, but always with the same nucleus of Northern California guitar phenom Tim Hagar and Los Angeles session percussionist Jon Kidd. This powerhouse group will be performing blues/rock based originals, along with guitar-centric, deep cut covers. With these seasoned pros, don’t be surprised to see a special guest or two sitting in during their evening’s performance. Read and hear more of this dynamic combo at: www.soulgalaxy.net.
You can find a complete schedule of artists performing every Friday & Saturday evening through through August 26 at www.mariposaartscouncil.org.
All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Mariposa County Art Park, located on Hwy. 140 in historic downtown Mariposa.
These concerts are free to the public, however, tips for the performers will be solicited, encouraged, and appreciated.
The Mariposa County Arts Council, is funded in part by Mariposa County, the California Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Mariposa County Arts Council
Comments