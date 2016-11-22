Action and excitement in ‘Stormbreaker’

2:20 Movie trailer: 'American Pastoral' Pause

2:30 Movie trailer: 'Doctor Strange'

1:34 Crowds eagerly bust through doors at Dave & Buster's grand opening

1:51 Pumpkin carvers create hungry, happy, sick designs at Big Fresno Fair

1:32 Zombie video game puts a little shake into their Dave & Busters play

0:59 Dave & Buster's to bring adult gaming and sports bar to Fresno

0:44 Big Fresno Fair competition chalks up another one

1:22 Can a chicken out run a goat or a pig?

2:13 Place your bets! A how-to guide for the fair

1:09 Pokémon Go Competition at Fresno's fair