Action and excitement in ‘Stormbreaker’

It took 14 years, but Oakhurst filmmaker and MET Cinema owner Matt Sconce recently introduced the world to “Stormbreaker,” an action-packed modern thrill ride about the battle of good versus evil that draws on touches of The Matrix and Lord of the Rings as the powers of good attempt to save the soul of the world.
In the story, readers are introduced to Mackinsi Wrighton, a tall, gangly teen who is bullied at Lathim High School in New York City.
Things quickly change for Wrighton, however, when after showing hints of his inner power, it fully awakens and he finds himself in a battle against creatures such as Dimlocks, Reaps, and Hunters; the hidden armies of the Destroyer, a deeply evil being that has already taken over six of the universe’s seven dimensions.
Wrighton learns through what’s called the Covering, the Creator, a being of good, bestows the Power of Light upon Stormbreakers, changing them into a sort of holy knight with a shapeshifting cloak and their own set of weapons - for Wrighton, a katana and bow - as they fight the Destroyer’s fiends in a war to reclaim the soul of the world.
From beginning to end, “Stormbreaker” is a rollercoaster, with action-packed fights taking place throughout New York City as Wrighton, and Anaiya Lynn, another character, work to discover the Destroyer’s identity at the head of Leviathan, a supposedly philanthropic company.
Sconce said he began writing the book in 2002 while attending college at Point Loma Nazarene University. Having children, making movies, and running the MET Cinema all put “Stormbreaker” on the shelf, he said, but he was happy he was finally able to get it published.
“This is for anyone who loves high stakes battles between the forces of good and evil and the story of the underdog,” Sconce said. “I compare it as a mix between ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Lord of the Rings,’ but set in modern times. I recently had someone say ‘Stormbreaker’ reminded them of ‘Star Wars,’ and besides making my life complete, that showed a large influence of mine. Light versus dark, good versus evil, life versus death.”
Sconce said though he “definitely was the gangly kid searching for my place in the world,” Mackinsi Wrighton was meant to represent the underdog in all of us.
“I wanted someone who had no reason to believe he was needed to discover he not only mattered but that everything hinged on his choices,” Sconce said. “He has chosen to fight the darkness, ready or not.”
There are touches of Sconce’s upbringing and style throughout the book. His latest movie, the horror thriller “Altar,” was filmed in Beasore Meadow. “Stormbreaker” character Lynn also mentions she is a “mountain girl,” born and raised in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
“I love throwing in hometown Easter eggs,” Sconce said. “That was definitely a nod to my awesome mountain community.”
Sconce, a trained master of “The Way” martial arts style, said he used that knowledge to help craft the action scenes throughout the book.
And ultimately, he said he wrote “Stormbreaker” to remind everyone about their own importance.
“No matter how insignificant you feel you are, you have to realize the power you have inside,” Sconce said. “You have a purpose and sometimes it is to save the world. We are all chosen ones with talents and things only we can do. It is time to stop living in fear and instead dream big, and be brave.”
Branches Books & Gifts, located in the Vons shopping center in Oakhurst, will host Sconce for a special book signing event from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 26.
“Stormbreaker” is also available in both paperback and ebook format, available through Amazon by searching for “Stormbreaker: A Modern Fantasy Adventure.”
