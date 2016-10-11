The Golden Chain Theatre will present nine performances of the classic musical-comedy “The Music Man” by Meredith Willson Oct. 28 through Nov. 20’s “The Music Man” Oct. 28 - Nov. 20 - right here in Oakhurst - with a capital “O.”
The G-rated family-friendly story is a six-time Tony award winning show that has been entertaining audiences since 1957.
“The Music Man” follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill played by James Mierkey, as he attempts to con the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he vows to organize – despite the fact he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef.
His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian the librarian, played by Heather Sconce.
A cast of 47 GCT theater veterans and newcomers are busy with rehearsals for the show.
They are led by Director Jennifer Piccolotti and Music Director James Mierkey. Looking for ways to give back to our mountain community that has supported GCT for so many years, the GCT board of directors has decided to take a percentage of the proceeds of The Music Man and donate to the Yosemite High School Marching Band fund.
“You will laugh until your sides hurt and cheer for the amazing dance sequences,” Piccolotti said. “Don’t miss this show, with its heartwarming finale, hailed by many as the perfection of the American musical comedy.”
Details: Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 - Nov. 20. Tickets cost $10 - $15. Pre-sale tickets are available at www.goldenchaintheatre.org or by calling (559) 683-7112. Tickets are also available at the door.
