Movie trailer: 'Deepwater Horizon'

Mark Wahlberg and Kurt Russell star in "Deepwater Horizon," based on the true story of the April 20, 2010, oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico.
Lionsgate

Entertainment

Hundreds line up for Labor Day Breakfast at Fresno Fair

Randy Ghan of the Central Labor Council, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea speak at the annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Monday, September 5, 2016 in Fresno. Approximately 650 people attended the fundraiser, 700 sausages were cooked and 1,500 pancakes were eaten.

Entertainment

Bass Lake gets active for last holiday weekend

Bass Lake, normally a summertime draw as travelers try to escape the Valley heat, heads into the final long weekend of summer hoping to continue drawing crowds to its stores and shores. The last several years of drought -- and very low lake levels -- have hit Bass and Shaver lake businesses pretty hard.

Entertainment Videos