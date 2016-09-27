Movie trailer: 'Deepwater Horizon'

Randy Ghan of the Central Labor Council, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea speak at the annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Monday, September 5, 2016 in Fresno. Approximately 650 people attended the fundraiser, 700 sausages were cooked and 1,500 pancakes were eaten.
Bass Lake, normally a summertime draw as travelers try to escape the Valley heat, heads into the final long weekend of summer hoping to continue drawing crowds to its stores and shores. The last several years of drought -- and very low lake levels -- have hit Bass and Shaver lake businesses pretty hard.
Where did the headphone jack go? The new iPhone 7 has said goodbye to some familiar features but added many new ones - like a Super Mario Run game and a second camera lens. The iPhone will be available to consumers mid-September.
Concerned residents hold a demonstration to protest the proposed Austin Quarry at highways 41 and 145 in Madera on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016. Residents say the quarry would create traffic problems, increase pollution and noise, and affect water resources in the area.