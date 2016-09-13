Movie trailer: 'Snowden'

Bass Lake, normally a summertime draw as travelers try to escape the Valley heat, heads into the final long weekend of summer hoping to continue drawing crowds to its stores and shores. The last several years of drought -- and very low lake levels -- have hit Bass and Shaver lake businesses pretty hard.
Gaming columnist Rory Appleton takes you inside his favorite three MMORPG games he's recently played. Appleton's latest column discusses how gamers now expect multimillion-dollar projects for free and how that formula just doesn’t add up for MMO creators.
Where did the headphone jack go? The new iPhone 7 has said goodbye to some familiar features but added many new ones - like a Super Mario Run game and a second camera lens. The iPhone will be available to consumers mid-September.
Concerned residents hold a demonstration to protest the proposed Austin Quarry at highways 41 and 145 in Madera on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016. Residents say the quarry would create traffic problems, increase pollution and noise, and affect water resources in the area.
A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.
In a much anticipated policy speech on Wednesday, Donald trump showed no "softening" of his stance on immigration. The Republican presidential candidate renewed his commitment to a border wall and deporting illegal immigrants. The fiery speech came hours after Trump met with Mexico's president, a move criticized by Hillary Clinton.