Movie trailer: 'Blair Witch'

'Blair Witch," a sequel to the 1999 "The Blair Witch Project," opens in theaters Friday, Sept. 16.
Lionsgate

Bass Lake gets active for last holiday weekend

Bass Lake, normally a summertime draw as travelers try to escape the Valley heat, heads into the final long weekend of summer hoping to continue drawing crowds to its stores and shores. The last several years of drought -- and very low lake levels -- have hit Bass and Shaver lake businesses pretty hard.

3 MMORPG games worth playing

Gaming columnist Rory Appleton takes you inside his favorite three MMORPG games he's recently played. Appleton's latest column discusses how gamers now expect multimillion-dollar projects for free and how that formula just doesn’t add up for MMO creators.

Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.

