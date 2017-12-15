Award-winning Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant is sold to L.A. restaurateur

After 33 years in the restaurant and hotel business, Erna Kubin-Clanin has sold her prestigious Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant and Chateau Du Sureau in Oakhurst.
Kubin-Clanin said Friday that the new owner is Bernard Rosenson, a Los Angeles-based restaurant and hospitality entrepreneur. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Rosenson is familiar with the Oakhurst restaurant and the hotel, having visited several times. That was important to Kubin-Clanin, who has spent three decades creating her European escape in the foothills.
“He is totally in love with this place,” she said. “And he wants to keep it just like it is.”
Kubin-Clanin said her daughter, Renee-Nicole Kubin will remain as general manager of the award-winning property. Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant and the Chateau Du Sureau have been awarded the prestigious AAA Five Diamond Award for 2017.
“She will carry on my spirit as only she can,” Kubin-Clanin wrote in a newsletter to guests. “It warms my heart to know she will be here to take care of you.”
Kubin-Clanin shared the news with her 60-member staff on Friday during an emotional meeting.
“Saying goodbye was very hard,” she said. “I am going to miss them very much.”
The Austrian-born Kubin-Clanin and her husband will remain for two weeks before setting out on a journey to her home country. She hopes to find a home there and retire.
“It’s time to enjoy a new chapter in my life,” she said.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
