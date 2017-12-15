Award-winning Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant is sold to L.A. restaurateur

More Videos

Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant 2:44

Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant

Pause
Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:00

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

Camera captures suspect stealing tools from parked PG&E vehicles 0:31

Camera captures suspect stealing tools from parked PG&E vehicles

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show 1:31

See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show

Meet the Liege waffle, served up by new mobile eatery Wafflicious 1:11

Meet the Liege waffle, served up by new mobile eatery Wafflicious

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 1:01

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine. 0:44

Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine.

  • Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant

    Renée-Nicole Kubin was excited to return to Erna's Elderberry House in Oakhurst as the general manager and wine director. Kubin returned home from decades of working at high-end restaurants and other businesses around the world.

Renée-Nicole Kubin was excited to return to Erna's Elderberry House in Oakhurst as the general manager and wine director. Kubin returned home from decades of working at high-end restaurants and other businesses around the world. Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee
Renée-Nicole Kubin was excited to return to Erna's Elderberry House in Oakhurst as the general manager and wine director. Kubin returned home from decades of working at high-end restaurants and other businesses around the world. Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

Homepage

Award-winning Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant is sold to L.A. restaurateur

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

December 15, 2017 03:52 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

After 33 years in the restaurant and hotel business, Erna Kubin-Clanin has sold her prestigious Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant and Chateau Du Sureau in Oakhurst.

Kubin-Clanin said Friday that the new owner is Bernard Rosenson, a Los Angeles-based restaurant and hospitality entrepreneur. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Rosenson is familiar with the Oakhurst restaurant and the hotel, having visited several times. That was important to Kubin-Clanin, who has spent three decades creating her European escape in the foothills.

“He is totally in love with this place,” she said. “And he wants to keep it just like it is.”

Kubin-Clanin said her daughter, Renee-Nicole Kubin will remain as general manager of the award-winning property. Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant and the Chateau Du Sureau have been awarded the prestigious AAA Five Diamond Award for 2017.

“She will carry on my spirit as only she can,” Kubin-Clanin wrote in a newsletter to guests. “It warms my heart to know she will be here to take care of you.”

Kubin-Clanin shared the news with her 60-member staff on Friday during an emotional meeting.

“Saying goodbye was very hard,” she said. “I am going to miss them very much.”

The Austrian-born Kubin-Clanin and her husband will remain for two weeks before setting out on a journey to her home country. She hopes to find a home there and retire.

“It’s time to enjoy a new chapter in my life,” she said.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant 2:44

Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant

Pause
Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:00

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

Camera captures suspect stealing tools from parked PG&E vehicles 0:31

Camera captures suspect stealing tools from parked PG&E vehicles

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show 1:31

See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show

Meet the Liege waffle, served up by new mobile eatery Wafflicious 1:11

Meet the Liege waffle, served up by new mobile eatery Wafflicious

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 1:01

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine. 0:44

Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine.

  • Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

    Cal Fire reminds those in any potential evacuation zone to "remember the 6 P's" in case of evacuation. These are the top six important items that you will want to have ready to go. All are important, but some are more crucial that others (e.g. No. 1).

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

View More Video