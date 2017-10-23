Yosemite, Clovis football players come together to support PJ after his amputation

More Videos

Injured Yosemite High football player gets a visit from players as a show of support 2:37

Injured Yosemite High football player gets a visit from players as a show of support

Pause
Dallas Blanchard talks about his alleged Fulton Street vandalism 2:24

Dallas Blanchard talks about his alleged Fulton Street vandalism

Que Pasa! opens at Campus Pointe, featuring tequila bar and a sizzling dish 0:52

Que Pasa! opens at Campus Pointe, featuring tequila bar and a sizzling dish

With teachers strike looming, Fresno Unified and Fresno Teachers Association leaders talk about where things stand 6:17

With teachers strike looming, Fresno Unified and Fresno Teachers Association leaders talk about where things stand

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Fresno State celebrates with Oil Can Trophy after big victory over San Diego State 1:05

Fresno State celebrates with Oil Can Trophy after big victory over San Diego State

Burglars caught on camera attacking barking dog, making off with TV 3:40

Burglars caught on camera attacking barking dog, making off with TV

Former Miss Fresno County arrested on disorderly conduct charge 0:21

Former Miss Fresno County arrested on disorderly conduct charge

Restored fountains on Fulton Street attract skateboarders 0:23

Restored fountains on Fulton Street attract skateboarders

Building a Hmong nation at the heart of TV pitch for money 1:42

Building a Hmong nation at the heart of TV pitch for money

  • Injured Yosemite High football player gets a visit from players as a show of support

    PJ Kuzmitski, 14, whose leg was amputated after a practice injury, had his spirits lifted with a visit from his teammates and Clovis High players on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Valley Children's Hospital.

PJ Kuzmitski, 14, whose leg was amputated after a practice injury, had his spirits lifted with a visit from his teammates and Clovis High players on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Valley Children's Hospital.
PJ Kuzmitski, 14, whose leg was amputated after a practice injury, had his spirits lifted with a visit from his teammates and Clovis High players on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Valley Children's Hospital.

Homepage

Yosemite, Clovis football players come together to support PJ after his amputation

Fresno Bee Staff

October 23, 2017 2:53 PM

Yosemite High junior varsity football player Peter “PJ” Kuzmitski, 14, received some cheering up this week as he rehabilitates from a horrible injury that required the amputation of his right leg below the knee.

Sunday evening, PJ’s teammates and Clovis High players visited him at Valley Children’s Hospital where he has been rehabilitating since suffering the injury Oct. 8. Among the gifts delivered was a get-well banner from the Caruthers High football team and a football signed by the Clovis varsity team.

“Football really teaches a brotherhood, making relationships,” said Clovis JV player Joshua De La Cruz. “His face lit up, I thought that was great. That made me feel good. … It’s better to get through it with somebody than by yourself.”

Friday is Yosemite’s Homecoming game, and PJ has been named the honorary captain of the JV team. He will be on the field for the coin toss for the varsity game.

Read More

The injury happened on the practice field and coaches immediately called for an ambulance. Surgeons at Community Regional Medical Center performed an hourslong vascular operation but the injury was so severe that amputation was necessary.

Tailgate Party Friday

Mountain Muscle’s second annual Homecoming Tailgate Party will be a fundraiser for PJ and his family.

The event begins at 4 p.m. Friday at The Landing, directly across the road from Yosemite High at 50089 High School Road in Oakhurst.

Meloni Mullins of Mountain Muscle said organizers are hoping to see hundreds at the party – and therefore asking for attendees to bring a food donation to share. People who want to share are asked to RSVP on the Mountain Muscle Facebook page.

There is no cost to attend the Tailgate Party although donations will be accepted on behalf of the Kuzmitski family.

A week of special activities and competitions on the YHS campus will culminate with the Homecoming game Friday at 7 p.m. when the Badgers (6-0) host the Amador High Buffaloes (3-5). Last season in Sutter Creek, the Buffaloes beat YHS 35-7. The JV game is at 5 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Injured Yosemite High football player gets a visit from players as a show of support 2:37

Injured Yosemite High football player gets a visit from players as a show of support

Pause
Dallas Blanchard talks about his alleged Fulton Street vandalism 2:24

Dallas Blanchard talks about his alleged Fulton Street vandalism

Que Pasa! opens at Campus Pointe, featuring tequila bar and a sizzling dish 0:52

Que Pasa! opens at Campus Pointe, featuring tequila bar and a sizzling dish

With teachers strike looming, Fresno Unified and Fresno Teachers Association leaders talk about where things stand 6:17

With teachers strike looming, Fresno Unified and Fresno Teachers Association leaders talk about where things stand

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Fresno State celebrates with Oil Can Trophy after big victory over San Diego State 1:05

Fresno State celebrates with Oil Can Trophy after big victory over San Diego State

Burglars caught on camera attacking barking dog, making off with TV 3:40

Burglars caught on camera attacking barking dog, making off with TV

Former Miss Fresno County arrested on disorderly conduct charge 0:21

Former Miss Fresno County arrested on disorderly conduct charge

Restored fountains on Fulton Street attract skateboarders 0:23

Restored fountains on Fulton Street attract skateboarders

Building a Hmong nation at the heart of TV pitch for money 1:42

Building a Hmong nation at the heart of TV pitch for money

  • Injured Yosemite High football player gets a visit from players as a show of support

    PJ Kuzmitski, 14, whose leg was amputated after a practice injury, had his spirits lifted with a visit from his teammates and Clovis High players on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Valley Children's Hospital.

Injured Yosemite High football player gets a visit from players as a show of support

View More Video