Good news: Highway 41 reopens, firefighters increase containment of Sierra wildfires

The latest updates from fire agencies report that containment for several fires burning in the Sierra Nevada mountains had increased by Saturday morning.
And Highway 41, which had been closed to traffic because of the Railroad Fire, fully reopened at 2 p.m. Saturday, a few hours earlier than fire officials had previously predicted.
The Railroad Fire was 64 percent contained as of Saturday after 12,353 acres were burned near Sugar Pine and Fish Camp along Highway 41. And Sugar Pine residents will be allowed to start returning home at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to fire agencies working on that fire.
Residents who live in Cedar Valley could also return by the end of the week. All traffic control points for roads affected by the Mission Fire were lifted at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In the southern Sierra Nevada near Springville, the Pier Fire, which burned 25,268 acres in the Tulare County mountains, also saw its containment grow to 50 percent by Saturday, the U.S. Forest Service reported.
A community meeting for an update on the fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Porterville College Student Center. Mandatory evacuations are still in place for mountain areas including Camp Nelson, Alpine Village and Sequioa Crest.
Meantime, farther north in the Sierra Nevada, containment for the Mission Fire grew to 65 percent. The Madera County fire has burned through 1,035 acres; it destroyed three structures and damaged four others. A shelter is available at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Fresno Flats Road. A Cal Fire news release said that all traffic control points for roads affected by the Mission Fire would be cleared by 10 a.m. Saturday.
The South Fork Fire, at 47 percent containment, has burned 6,690 acres near Wawona. A 72-hour projection by the Forest Service indicates fire activity in that area will increase as the weather gets hotter and drier.
Cal Fire reported a brief update for the Peak Fire on Saturday. It said the 680-acre fire burning southeast of Mariposa was 98 percent contained.
And the Empire Fire burning near the Badger Pass Ski Area did not have significant growth or containment by Saturday. It remained 55 percent contained after burning through 5,687 acres.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
