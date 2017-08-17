Weather conditions helping to slow fire in Yosemite

The South Fork Fire, one mile east of Wawona in Yosemite National Park, grew slightly Wednesday as high humidity kept the fire within its western and southern containment lines.
The fire, now covering 2,407 acres and only 7 percent contained, is spreading slowly northeast into the Yosemite Wilderness, federal fire officials said. It began Sunday.
A voluntary evacuation remains in effect for the Wawona community.
Full containment is expected by Sept. 3, National Parks Service officials report.
Air operations will continue to assist as smoke levels permit and burning operations could begin Thursday to protect the Wawona community and Mariposa Sequoia Grove.
Smoke is expected to be heavy near the fire and adjacent communities. Smoke is forecast to remain dense in Wawona in the evening and morning hours. Community members who are sensitive to smoke should consult their physician and may want to remain indoors or leave the area during periods of heavy smoke.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
