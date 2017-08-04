Detwiler Fire evacuees size up their losses and luck as recovery begins

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno Pause 1:49 Artist John D’Arcy is optimistic despite almost losing everything in the Detwiler Fire 1:07 Her home barely survived the Detwiler Fire, but Lisa Beals grieves her neighbors' losses 0:13 Body found in central Fresno canal, firefighters on scene for recovery 2:27 Fresno County Office of Education’s sex educator tells why teens need help making responsible decisions 1:07 Sheriff's detective accused in fatal shooting of colleague 'very nervous' before hearing, attorney says 0:36 Downtown Fresno bridge finally opens allowing two-way traffic 1:40 Fast feet, hands come in handy at Fresno State fall football camp 0:54 Watch these Fresno State receivers at work during fall camp 0:42 Trout take a one-way flight into the mountains courtesy of fish and wildlife aviators Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

With 20 minutes warning, Lisa Beals evacuated her home, gathering her animals, important papers, etc., as the fast-approaching Detwiler Fire moved in quickly. If not for the efforts of fire crews, the home - which was surrounded by the inferno, and scorched - would have been lost. While being grateful, she mourns the loss of friend's and neighbor's properties. John Walker The Fresno Bee

With 20 minutes warning, Lisa Beals evacuated her home, gathering her animals, important papers, etc., as the fast-approaching Detwiler Fire moved in quickly. If not for the efforts of fire crews, the home - which was surrounded by the inferno, and scorched - would have been lost. While being grateful, she mourns the loss of friend’s and neighbor’s properties. John Walker The Fresno Bee