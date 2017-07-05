Another heat wave to hit Valley, while different danger looms over Sierra

The summer’s second heat wave is about to start cookin’.
Thursday’s high temperature will reach 102 degrees in Fresno, then rise to 103 on Friday and 104 for the weekend. Monday will return to 103, and Tuesday could top out at 101, according to the weather service.
“It won’t be anything like we had weeks ago,” assured meteorologist Kevin Durfee at the National Weather Service office in Hanford. He added that it’s not uncommon to have a string of temperatures over the century mark in July.
The coming heat is not expected to cause new flooding of portions of the lower Kings River like last month.
Water rushing into Pine Flat Lake peaked last month, said Kings River water master Steve Haugen.
“The amount of snow left to melt is reducing every day,” he said.
The lake can hold 1 million acre-feet and is nearly full. The Army Corps of Engineers is letting water out of the lake at about the same rate it is coming in, and on Monday started reducing outflows.
Lightning chance
The potential for lightning to cause wildfires in the southern Sierra was to persist into Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a red flag warning from Yosemite to Sequoia National Park until 11 p.m.
It was possible for the western portions of Fresno and Madera counties to see a brush with thunderstorms.
Isolated thunderstorms were expected in the Sierra, but little to no rainfall was forecast, the weather service said. Rather, storms were to produce “dry” lightning. Winds were also to be gusty where storms develop, causing any fires to spread rapidly, the weather service warned.
Yosemite Valley will likely be in the 80s all week.
Reporter Lewis Griswold contributed to this story. Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
