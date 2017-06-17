El Portal Road (Highway 140 into Yosemite) was closed by a rockfall, according to Yosemite National Park, but reopened Saturday, June 17, 2017. Highways 41 and 120 from the west remained open. Yosemite National Park
El Portal Road (Highway 140 into Yosemite) was closed by a rockfall, according to Yosemite National Park, but reopened Saturday, June 17, 2017. Highways 41 and 120 from the west remained open. Yosemite National Park

June 17, 2017 5:23 PM

El Portal Road into Yosemite National Park reopens, ahead of schedule

By Chueyee Yang

El Portal Road into Yosemite National Park reopened Saturday night after closing days earlier because of a rockslide.

The rockslide came from the Parkline Slab cliff, the National Park Service reported. About 4,000 tons of debris rolled down to El Portal Road, a continuation of Highway 140.

Even at midday Saturday, the Park Service was cautious in its forecasts for when the road would be cleared, initially tweeting it would open at 6 a.m. Sunday, “conditions permitting.”

But shortly after 7 p.m. came the good news.

