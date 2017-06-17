El Portal Road into Yosemite National Park reopens, ahead of schedule

El Portal Road into Yosemite National Park reopened Saturday night after closing days earlier because of a rockslide.
The rockslide came from the Parkline Slab cliff, the National Park Service reported. About 4,000 tons of debris rolled down to El Portal Road, a continuation of Highway 140.
Even at midday Saturday, the Park Service was cautious in its forecasts for when the road would be cleared, initially tweeting it would open at 6 a.m. Sunday, “conditions permitting.”
But shortly after 7 p.m. came the good news.
El Portal Road (Hwy 140) is open; work finished earlier than expected. Be cautious, watch for debris, no stopping in signed rockfall area.— Yosemite National Pk (@YosemiteNPS) June 18, 2017
