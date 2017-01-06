All Yosemite Valley roads to close due to flood warnings, hotel guests leaving

A major storm heading straight for California will force the closure of all roads in the Yosemite Valley at 5 p.m. Friday, the National Park Service reported. All hotel guests are also being moved out of Yosemite Valley in preparation for the storm.

Spokesman Scott Gediman said visitor services and facilities will be extremely limited, but other areas of Yosemite National Park will remain open.

Hetch Hetchy via Evergreen Road will remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hodgdon Meadow Campground will remain open on a first-come, first-served basis. Tuolumne Grove and Merced Grove will remain open, and Crane Flat Gas Station is open. The Big Oak Flat Road will be closed at the junction to Foresta.

Wawona Campground will remain open on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors will have access to the Redwoods Guest cottages. There will be access to Yosemite West. The Wawona Road will be closed at Chinquapin, and no access will be available to the Glacier Point Road.

Highway 140 will be closed at the park line in El Portal. Businesses along Highway 140 outside of the park are anticipated to remain open.

The National Weather Service in Hanford predicts the storm will hit sometime Saturday and intensify on Sunday. Yosemite, the rest of the Sierra and the surrounding foothills will bear the brunt of the rainfall, as up to a foot of rain is expected to drench the higher elevations between Saturday and Monday. The foothills will get 3 to 7 inches during that same time. The snow level will be around 10,000 feet.

This warm rain will also melt much of the existing snow, which is likely to cause flooding in rivers and runoffs. Both the weather service and the park service are predicting the Merced River will flood into Yosemite Valley.

There is a high chance of mud and rock slides throughout the Valley.

Rain and flooding will hit the central San Joaquin Valley floor as well. Fresno will get 2 to 2.5 inches of rain between Saturday and Monday, while Madera and Merced could see even more. The southern part of the Valley is expected to get a little less.

Southern California Edison spokeswoman Mary Ann Milbourn said water has been released from Shaver and Redinger lakes in anticipation of the floods. Crews are on standby to deal with flooding or other problems.

Fresno spokesman Mark Standriff said the storm could bring the most rainfall to the city since May 2015. If it remains steady over 48 hours, which is what’s currently predicted, flooding problems should be minimal. However, the city’s drainage system will flood if a half-inch or more of rain falls in a one-hour period.

These Fresno intersections are some of the problem flooding areas: Friant and Alluvial avenues, the Wishon Avenue underpass near Shields and Maroa avenues, Palm and Herndon avenues, Valentine and Princeton avenues, North and Lee streets.

Standriff said crews have already pumped water out of several ponding basins after crews released water from Friant Dam on Thursday. City maintenance and tree crews will be on call throughout the weekend. If you spot any flooding or fallen trees, you can either call 559-621-2489 or use the FresGO mobile app.

Fresno and Kings counties officials could not be reached for comment.

In Tulare County, crews are keeping an eye on the creeks and rivers that run east to west from south of Porterville to Alpaugh and Allensworth. Three roads have already been closed in anticipation of the storm: Road 148 between Avenue 24 and Avenue 32, Road 156 between Avenue 24 and Avenue 32, and Road 216 between Avenue 128 and Avenue 136.

Mountain Highway M99 – the road that runs from Kernville along the Kern River – is Tulare County’s most common location for rockslides.

Madera public works director Dave Randall said the city does not have any problem areas for flooding, but extra staff will be available if any flooding occurs.

A spokesman for Madera County was not immediately available.

Several smaller storms are expected to hit the Valley next week. The rain and snow will add to what has so far been an average water year. As of Friday, the water content of snow in the central Sierra was 12.1 inches – exactly 100 percent of the yearly average for this date.