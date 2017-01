Isis Shiffer, who recently graduated with a master’s degree from the Pratt Institute of Design, had a solution for bikers who might not have their own headgear on hand — a disposable EcoHelmet, made of collapsible cardstock paper that can be reused or recycled at the end of a ride. The helmet, which relies on a waterproof and accordion-like structure to protect the rider from any impacts, won the James Dyson Award this week for its innovative design.