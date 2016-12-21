Where is Santa? Use our countdown clock and map to track his sleigh on Christmas Eve

Santa Claus is preparing his annual journey across the globe, powered by a hard-working set of reindeer and pushed forward by the thought of milk and cookies waiting for him at each home.
Everyone, particularly the little ones, wants to catch a glimpse of Santa — or, at least, find out how long until he arrives in your neighborhood.
Thankfully, for the 61st consecutive year, the folks at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado will be tracking Santa for us.
The tradition started in 1955 when a Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement printed the wrong phone number for children to ring Santa. Instead they got the operations hotline at the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), the predecessor of NORAD.
Col. Harry Shoup dutifully reported Santa’s progress to all the children who called — and they’ve been doing it every since.
The program keeps expanding. NORAD uses a North Warning System to find out when Santa has lifted off. It uses satellites to track the sleigh, using Rudolph’s red nose to pinpoint exactly where Santa is at each moment.
NORAD’s SantaCams snap photos of Santa and his reindeer as he enters different nations around the world, and both Canadian and American fighter pilots fly their jets alongside Santa to help escort him through North America, which is usually one of his last stops.
You can follow Santa in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Chinese, Japanese and Portuguese.
You can track Santa on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, if you prefer.
If you want to talk to a NORAD staff member, who can give you Santa’s exact location, you can call 1-877-446-6723 beginning at 5 a.m. Eastern on Dec. 24. Operators are available until 5 a.m. on Dec. 25th.
You can send an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com and a staff members will give you Santa’s last known location.
More than 1,250 Canadian and American uniformed personnel and Department of Defense civilians volunteer on Dec. 24, answering thousands of calls and emails.
