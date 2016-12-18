Former North Fork tribal council member dead, woman jailed for murder

A former North Fork Rancheria Mono tribal council member is dead and another woman is in jail on suspicion of murder, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
Cmdr. Bill Ward confirmed the death of Bonnie Hale, 76, who was found by her son, Bobby Hale, Jr. on Saturday morning on the patio of her Road 225 home, about a half-mile south of the old timber mill site in the North Fork area.
Mary O’Keefer, 64, was booked into the Madera County Jail Saturday on suspicion of murder, according to an inmate search. O’Keefer’s booking photo shows her with multiple scratches on her face.
Family and friends say Hale has had past disputes with O’Keefer.
Hale was elected to the council in 2010, where she served as a secretary. She also served on the Central Valley Indian Health board of directors.
Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler said Hale was a model citizen and a well-respected woman who spent her life in North Fork and served on the tribal council. “Her smile will be missed by all of us,” he said.
