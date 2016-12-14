Rainy weather approaches the Valley

Hillary Clinton didn't shy away from expressing her feelings in her first public appearance since conceding the presidential election a week ago. “I will admit coming here tonight wasn't the easiest thing for me. There have been a few times this past week where all I wanted to do was curl up with a good book or our dogs and never leave the house again," she said in a speech at a Children's Defense Fund event in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, November 16, 2016.