Rainy weather approaches the Valley

A video from the National Weather Service in Hanford shows this week's storm on the approach. Find out what to expect and where it might snow.
National Weather Service

Entertainment

Movie trailer: 'Bad Santa 2'

"Bad Santa 2," starring Billy Bob Thornton, is in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016. In this sequel to "Bad Santa," Willie Soke. teams up again with sidekick, Marcus (Tony Cox), to knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve.

Entertainment

Movie trailer: 'Rules Don't Apply'

"Rules Don't Apply," written and directed by Warren Beatty, follows an aspiring young actress (Lily Collins) and her ambitious young driver (Alden Ehrenreich) working with the billionaire Howard Hughes (Warren Beatty) in 1958. The movie opens in theaters Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

Homepage

A collapsible, cardstock helmet wins Dyson design award

Isis Shiffer, who recently graduated with a master’s degree from the Pratt Institute of Design, had a solution for bikers who might not have their own headgear on hand — a disposable EcoHelmet, made of collapsible cardstock paper that can be reused or recycled at the end of a ride. The helmet, which relies on a waterproof and accordion-like structure to protect the rider from any impacts, won the James Dyson Award this week for its innovative design.

Opinion

Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

Hillary Clinton didn't shy away from expressing her feelings in her first public appearance since conceding the presidential election a week ago. “I will admit coming here tonight wasn't the easiest thing for me. There have been a few times this past week where all I wanted to do was curl up with a good book or our dogs and never leave the house again," she said in a speech at a Children's Defense Fund event in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, November 16, 2016.

Entertainment

Movie trailer: 'Moonlight'

"Moonlight," written and directed by Barry Jenkins, is a slow journey through the pain-filled life of a young black man charted from his troubled childhood to his uncertain adulthood. The movie opens in Fresno theaters Friday, November 18, 2016.

Homepage

Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

Every year, serious and even fatal injuries occur from falls from ladders: Legs, arms and backs are broken and skulls fractured. Autumn is the most dangerous time for ladder injuries as people are cleaning leaves from eaves, trimming trees and hanging holiday decorations. Here are ways to avoid falls.

Entertainment

Movie trailer: 'Bleed for This'

"Bleed for This," which stars Miles Teller as boxing champion Vinny Pazienza, who after besting WBA World Jr. Middleweight Champion Gilbert Dele, was involved in a car accident that left him with a broken neck. The movie, which is based on a true story, opens in theaters Friday, November 18, 2016.

Editor's Choice Videos