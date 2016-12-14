Rainy weather approaches the Valley

"Bad Santa 2," starring Billy Bob Thornton, is in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016. In this sequel to "Bad Santa," Willie Soke. teams up again with sidekick, Marcus (Tony Cox), to knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve.
"Rules Don't Apply," written and directed by Warren Beatty, follows an aspiring young actress (Lily Collins) and her ambitious young driver (Alden Ehrenreich) working with the billionaire Howard Hughes (Warren Beatty) in 1958. The movie opens in theaters Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.
The President-elect shares an update on the Presidential Transition, an outline of some of his policy plans for the first 100 days, and his day one executive actions. Video shared via "the official 2017 Presidential Transition account on YouTube" on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Isis Shiffer, who recently graduated with a master’s degree from the Pratt Institute of Design, had a solution for bikers who might not have their own headgear on hand — a disposable EcoHelmet, made of collapsible cardstock paper that can be reused or recycled at the end of a ride. The helmet, which relies on a waterproof and accordion-like structure to protect the rider from any impacts, won the James Dyson Award this week for its innovative design.
Hillary Clinton didn't shy away from expressing her feelings in her first public appearance since conceding the presidential election a week ago. “I will admit coming here tonight wasn't the easiest thing for me. There have been a few times this past week where all I wanted to do was curl up with a good book or our dogs and never leave the house again," she said in a speech at a Children's Defense Fund event in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, November 16, 2016.
"Moonlight," written and directed by Barry Jenkins, is a slow journey through the pain-filled life of a young black man charted from his troubled childhood to his uncertain adulthood. The movie opens in Fresno theaters Friday, November 18, 2016.
Every year, serious and even fatal injuries occur from falls from ladders: Legs, arms and backs are broken and skulls fractured. Autumn is the most dangerous time for ladder injuries as people are cleaning leaves from eaves, trimming trees and hanging holiday decorations. Here are ways to avoid falls.
"Bleed for This," which stars Miles Teller as boxing champion Vinny Pazienza, who after besting WBA World Jr. Middleweight Champion Gilbert Dele, was involved in a car accident that left him with a broken neck. The movie, which is based on a true story, opens in theaters Friday, November 18, 2016.