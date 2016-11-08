Clinton supporters subdued, Trump backers jubilant

Hillary Clinton spent Tuesday night at a New York hotel suite watching the election returns come in with her family. It did not look good.
Across town at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, where Clinton is still scheduled to speak later, supporters began streaming out of the building, some in tears.
Angela Wilkes, who edits a magazine in Washington and left around midnight, said she is worried about immigrants. “What are we going to be for these people who our friends and neighbors to protect them?” she asked.
Those backers who remained were quiet, much more subdued than they had been hours earlier. Campaign staffers who had been milling about the building kept out of sight.
“We felt confident this morning and into the afternoon,” a Clinton aide said hours earlier, speaking only on the condition of anonymity in order to be more candid. “Nothing has changed that.”
Yet as the news rolled in that Donald Trump had won Florida, Ohio and North Carolina, the campaign was silent. It has not made a comment in four hours.
The mood was jubilant at Trump's party at the New York Hilton Midtown. The floor was a sea of red Make America Great Again hats, as supporters cheered Trump's wins.
“That's it baby!” one exclaimed as Fox News projected Wisconsin for Trump.
Trump surrogates former Alaska Gov Sarah Palin, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Rep Peter King arrived to cheers. When Fox showed pictures of Clinton's party, Trump supporters began booing and shouted “lock her up.”
Trump was watching election returns with family and friends at his private residence in Trump Tower, a few blocks away from his election-night party.
At Clinton’s hotel, family members include former President Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea Clinton, son-in-law Marc Mezvinsky and Hillary Clinton’s grandchildren, the aide said. Granddaughter Charlotte was wearing what the aide described as “a very adorable Hillary-themed dress,” complete with Clinton’s H logo with the forward arrow.
Others at the hotel: Huma Abedin, Jennifer Palmieri, Jon Davidson, Tina Flournoy, Robby Mook and Philippe Reines. They dined on a buffet spread in the hallway that included salmon, roasted carrots, vegan pizza and fries.
At about 7:15 p.m., aides Dan Schwerin, Megan Rooney and Jake Sullivan worked with Hillary and Bill Clinton on her remarks for about 35 minutes.
At the convention center, supporters had heard speeches by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, singer Katy Perry and Khizr Khan, whose son was a U.S. service member killed in Iraq.
The formal program ended before 11 pm. The campaign had expected Clinton to be appearing here soon after. Instead, she was waiting for the results of a few key states.
This version corrects to say Clinton’s grandchildren, not her granddaughters.
