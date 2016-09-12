Emotions run high over quarry

A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.
In a much anticipated policy speech on Wednesday, Donald trump showed no "softening" of his stance on immigration. The Republican presidential candidate renewed his commitment to a border wall and deporting illegal immigrants. The fiery speech came hours after Trump met with Mexico's president, a move criticized by Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump waves from his vehicle as people cheer the presidential candidate on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, near Tulare. Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, attended a campaign fundraiser at a nearby ranch.
Two engines from the Fresno Fire Department respond to a grass fire along Highway 41 at the Olive Avenue underpass on Monday afternoon, Aug. 29. According to bystander Mona Nunez, the fire started around 1:30 p.m. near the chain-link fence at the bottom of the embankment. There was no immediate word from the fire department on a cause.
These tiger cubs were met with much fanfare after their birth in January 2014. Brothers Berani and Cinta were moved to the San Diego Zoo, while sister Batari was moved to the Exotic Feline Breeding Compound in Rosamond. Arya remains at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Conservationists estimate there are only about 300 Malayan tigers left in the wild.