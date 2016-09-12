Emotions run high over quarry

Madera County supervisors and both sides -- pro and con -- discuss the controversial Austin Quarry project in front of an overflow crowd on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.

Firefighters douse Highway 41 grass fire

Two engines from the Fresno Fire Department respond to a grass fire along Highway 41 at the Olive Avenue underpass on Monday afternoon, Aug. 29. According to bystander Mona Nunez, the fire started around 1:30 p.m. near the chain-link fence at the bottom of the embankment. There was no immediate word from the fire department on a cause.

